Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, recently celebrated her birthday on Feb. 16, less than two weeks after what would’ve been her youngest son’s 27th birthday. The date of Feb. 26, 2022, marks the 10-year anniversary of Martin’s death, and the aftermath of the 17-year-old Florida teen’s killing continues to reverberate through the ongoing fight for racial equality and justice in America. As part of its Black History Month coverage throughout February, CBS News is commemorating that tragic milestone and the movement it sparked—while also bringing back its prestigious CBS Reports, the CBS News documentary franchise that has featured in-depth reporting on national and global issues for over 60 years—with a new docu-special, Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO