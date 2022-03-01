ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

News briefs

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — An unrepentant former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an advertisement aimed at clearing his name on Monday, more than six months after a torrent of sexual harassment allegations drove him out of office. The 30-second spot, which highlights decisions by New York district attorneys not to...

Janesville Gazette

Cuomo goes on offensive in Brooklyn church speech

NEW YORK — Former New Yorker Gov. Andrew Cuomo took his attempted comeback tour to a Brooklyn church Sunday, where he claimed he was the victim of “political sharks” in his first in-person speech since leaving office. Cuomo, who resigned in August over allegations of sexual misconduct,...
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...

