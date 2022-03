Bill Neville loves basketball. He opened his speech Friday with that simple sentence. “I love basketball.”. He couldn’t have opened it any other way, and it’s been true his whole life — from falling in love with the game during his formative years in Eufaula and getting to keep the scorebook for his middle school, to now, where his namesake will house many future memories, All-Americans and hopefully SEC championships at Auburn.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO