Deltona, FL

Driver who hit Sheriff Chitwood while shopping on phone sentenced

By Claire Metz
WESH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old Deltona woman who hit Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on his bike last year then took off, pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of...

Jennifer Collins
6d ago

She should have gotten jail time for that hit and run. I can not believe she only got 5 years probation. I feel like if that was me, I would be sitting in jail right now.

Greg101jp is sexy
6d ago

She screwed up and knew it but she only cares about herself! She should lose her license for five years and those five years should be spent in jail for leaving the scene of an accident!

Witchqueen New Orleans
6d ago

Wow! She must have had a great lawyer!

