U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Joe Nelson
Redlands Daily Facts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday, Feb. 28, it will hear oral arguments in a case challenging a 44-year-old law that gives preference to placing American Indian children in state foster care with American Indian adoptive families. A ruling could determine the fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act,...

Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
KGMI

Smuggler’s Inn subject of U.S. Supreme Court hearing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Blaine’s Smuggler’s Inn was the subject of a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 2nd. The case involves a lawsuit the owner of the bed and breakfast, Robert Boule, brought against a border agent he says assaulted him and then passed information about the business to other federal agencies.
BLAINE, WA
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: The future of the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Last month, President Biden made Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative voices have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court and Jackson’s confirmation wouldn’t change that, but St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs says she could be an influential voice nonetheless.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WVNews

U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in West Virginia v. EPA

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday morning in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. Solicitor General Lindsay See, top appellate litigator for the office of West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey, argued on behalf of West Virginia and 18 other states challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of existing power plants under the Clean Air Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGLO News

Iowa Supreme Court hears COVID closing case

DES MOINES — During a special session held on Monday night, the Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case involving the closing of a business after the COVID emergency proclamation. The insurance company for the Wakonda Club in Des Moines refused to pay for loss of income under its business interruption policy.
DES MOINES, IA
Redlands Daily Facts

Crime, justice and district attorneys

When it comes to crime and justice, it seems like déjà vu all over again. Starting in the 1980s, crime and fear of crime created a “school to prison pipeline” that led to America having the highest rate of incarcerating citizens of any nation on Earth — by a lot. With our “Three Strikes and You’re Out” law signed by Gov. Pete Wilson in 1994, California led the way in jailing people and throwing away the key.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Redlands Daily Facts

Prop. 19 and Prop. 13: Letters

Re “The state’s new death tax hits one year” (Feb. 27):. My wife and I have been residents of our current home for over 40 years, and we have benefited from Prop. 13 by keeping our taxes at a very low rate. I must admit that we have not been paying our fair share of taxes in the city of Riverside. I strongly believe that the next owners of the house should pay their fair share of taxes. I don’t care whether my children move in or a stranger purchases the house, Prop. 19 is a fair solution to a problem that needs correcting. Prop. 19 is not a death tax. Prop. 13 is a savior to the elderly who want to live out their lives in their own home, but it is not meant to benefit future generations. They should be responsible citizens of the community they benefit from, and pay their fair share of taxes.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Redlands Daily Facts

SCOTUS allows Calsavers to proceed

Anyone in California who would like to open an individual retirement account can walk into, or log into, any number of well-established financial services companies to see an array of options. One of those options is to have an automatic recurring withdrawal from current earnings or savings. It’s a useful way to “pay yourself first” and save money for the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE

