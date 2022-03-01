U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

Re “The state’s new death tax hits one year” (Feb. 27):. My wife and I have been residents of our current home for over 40 years, and we have benefited from Prop. 13 by keeping our taxes at a very low rate. I must admit that we have not been paying our fair share of taxes in the city of Riverside. I strongly believe that the next owners of the house should pay their fair share of taxes. I don’t care whether my children move in or a stranger purchases the house, Prop. 19 is a fair solution to a problem that needs correcting. Prop. 19 is not a death tax. Prop. 13 is a savior to the elderly who want to live out their lives in their own home, but it is not meant to benefit future generations. They should be responsible citizens of the community they benefit from, and pay their fair share of taxes.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO