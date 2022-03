STORRS — They’re No. 3!. OK, that hasn’t exactly been the UConn men’s basketball team’s rallying cry this season. The Huskies have loftier goals. But UConn put the finishing touches on a strong regular season with a 75-68 win over DePaul on Senior Day Saturday at Gampel Pavilion, clinching third place in the Big East standings and the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament at Madison Square Garden.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO