Red Cross honors community heroes during annual Red Cross Month celebration in March

By Bladen Journal
 6 days ago

RALEIGH — Area residents are invited to help the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Region honor the people who make the mission possible during the annual Red Cross Month celebration, which is in March.

The Red Cross Month celebration is a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO, American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Residents are asked to visit redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR, according to the Red Cross. On March 23, people also can join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

The Red Cross will host the 31st Annual Red Cross Ball on March 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Community members may join the virtual event at NO COST at redcross.org/encball. The virtual auction is filled with exciting packages for trips, jewelry, dining, food and beverages, household décor, art, professional services, and much more.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Red Cross disaster volunteers are responding to home fires to meet with displaced families. Volunteers address their urgent needs like food and lodging and providing recovery support. Since January 1, the Red Cross provided over $180,000 in direct financial assistance to 280 families affected by these disasters in the 53 counties served in Eastern NC. In addition, volunteer caseworkers connected these clients to other community resources, and Red Cross volunteer nurses and mental health volunteers gave aid, and support to these families in their recovery.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, everyone who comes to give Tuesday through March 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles. Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/team for details.

Lumber River United Way schedules two tax assistance clinics in Bladen County

The Lumber River United Way has scheduled two Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics in Bladen County. The first is set for March 4 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bladen County Extension Office. The second is to be 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown. Participants will need to register in advance. More information and instructions for how to register for the VITA program can be found online at https://www.lumberriveruw.org/volunteer-income-tax-assistance.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
