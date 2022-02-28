ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In London, The Collaboration Explores the Human Side of Two Art World Titans

By Liam Hess
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’d think the collaborative works created by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat would be better known. They arrived at a professional turning point for both artists—the mid-’80s—when Warhol’s star was on the wane (he was seemingly more interested in parties than paintbrushes), while Basquiat’s arresting canvases were beginning to fetch record...

www.vogue.com

Vogue Magazine

Collection

For this shoot Osman Yousefzada assembled a cast around his chief muse and model, Ajak Deng, whom he characterized as “brown queer activists”—Ryan Lanji, Parveen Narowalia, Anita Chibba, Deepanshu Sharma, and Sheerah Ravindren. They embodied in their specific and various fabulousnesses aspects Yousefzada worked to reflect in this collection. However, what was written into the clothes most clearly reflected the designer himself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Perrotin Released an Expanded Monograph on French Artist Claire Tabouret

Available to purchase on the gallery’s online shop. The last we visited Claire Tabouret, the French-born, Los Angeles-based artist was showcasing an intimate exploration into familial relationships at Perrotin Seoul. Earlier this year, the acclaimed gallery released a sumptuous expanded monograph on the figurative artist. The eponymously titled book...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-65 review – a magnificent history lesson

Bomb sites, barbed wire, figures on the verge of collapse… this exceptional show of art made in the aftermath of war speaks directly to present horrors. It would be hard to imagine a more devastating coincidence of art and life than the opening of Postwar Modern in the same week that Ukrainian citizens are murdered by Russian troops. There is no image in the first half of this exceptional exhibition that does not to speak directly from the past into our present.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The New Photography Book Celebrating the Art and Community of Cosplay

Back in 2017, photographer Thurstan Redding was walking down a street in Los Angeles when a dazzling manga-inspired outfit caught his eye. His interest duly piqued, Redding approached the person and began chatting about their plans for the rest of the week—which included attending Comic-Con, it turned out. “I was just so intrigued,” Redding remembers of this first introduction to the weird and wonderful world of cosplay that he’s now spent the past four years documenting. “I decided to go to Comic-Con, and I was just transfixed by the sheer scale of it, the number of people there, the level of craftsmanship that went into the costumes. Then and there, I knew this had to be my first book.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is a Vision in Peach at the Off-White Show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to a prom king and queen for fashion month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be it. Following a surprise appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan—Rihanna in a puff of purple faux fur over her PVC and lace crop top, A$AP toting a monogrammed Gucci briefcase that may or may not have contained their plans for world domination—fashion’s favorite couple jetted to Paris to take in the Off-White fall 2022 show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Marni FW22 "VOL.2" Explores the Art of Imperfection

Francesco Risso references objects of affection in his personal collection for Marni Fall/Winter 2022. Taking to Milan Fashion Week to present the “VOL.2” collection, Risso’s designs blend the old with the new, personal items with those that are shared between us all, and tweaks otherwise perfect garments with a sense of natural imperfection, resulting in some of Marni’s boldest and bravest looks to date.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Finding Transcendence Through the Japanese Art of “Forest Bathing”

Welcome to “Out There”, a collaborative series with Kathmandu. Across four articles, Rolling Stone explores the unique intersection between creativity and the great outdoors. This article was created on the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge their Elders past, present and emerging. It begins, as always,...
AGRICULTURE
Vogue Magazine

Sharon Stone Makes Silver Streaks Sexy in Milan

Sharon Stone never walks a red carpet without a smile. It was no different on Sunday night, when the 63-year-old attended the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards in Milan—hosted by Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful OBE—with that megawatt beam in full effect. Her other red carpet essential? An excellent hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

24 Hours of Film Noir and Coffee Talk with Jacob Elordi

If you're at all Euphoria-literate, you probably know Jacob Elordi better as his onscreen alter ego Nate Jacobs, who...well, let's just say he's a complicated young man. Elordi, however, has comparatively simple tastes; as long as he's got his dog (who he describes as "a natural actress"), an ice cream cone in his hand, and a view of Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood sign, he's happy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Hamish Bowles’s New York Apartment Is a Treasure Trove of Whimsical Details

To say that Hamish Bowles’s tastes lean toward the maximalist is something of an understatement. “I’m so impressed by anyone who lives in a sensory-deprivation tank,” says the legendary Vogue editor and newly appointed editor in chief of The World of Interiors. “But as you can see, that’s not my approach.” Inviting us into his longtime apartment in New York’s West Village ahead of his imminent move to London, Bowles’s home is packed to the rafters with all the charming eclectism and encyclopedic knowledge of design history that has colored his career as a fashion editor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
aiptcomics

‘Radio Apocalypse’ #2 brings depth and beauty to the end of the world

It feels as if the industry is filled to overflowing with end-of-the-world tales. Zombies; monsters; cities once teeming now barren of human life. This influx might be commentary of civilization, of over-population, or of resource depletion. It might simply be a matter of creators being curious what a world might be like if whichever narrative novelty took place, and that curiosity leads to speculation not quite driven by socio-political concerns.
COMICS
Rolling Stone

BROODS Explore the Deeper Side of Heartbreak on ‘Space Island’

BROODS’ fourth full-length, Space Island, exposes a deeper and more complex side of the New Zealand brother-sister duo, unveiling a moving high-concept album. Ten thought-provoking tracks are unified by the theme of heartbreak, as they traverse the all-encompassing waves of grief and take us along for the emotion-driven ride. While lyrically relatable as one processes a breakup (“Tryna get away from my mind / Tryna get used to my life”), the album is rhythmically diverse (from moody “Goodbye To The World I Know”, to delicate “Like a Woman” and “Gaslight”, to upbeat indie-pop dance tracks “Piece Of My Mind” and “Keep”).
MUSIC
NewPelican

New map encourages art exploration and enjoyment

Wilton Manors – Hunter Stephens wants people to know that Wilton Manors is “not just nightlife and bars.” It’s also art. So he decided to put the city’s art on the map, literally, and created In Plain Sight with graphic artist Andrew Spina. Stephens was inspired to create the map when he began exploring Wilton Manors during the pandemic, on foot and on bicycle.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Vogue Magazine

Marlo Hampton on Personal Style and Building Her Fashion Archive

Marlo Hampton solidified her status as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as “Nene [Leake’s] Friend.” Over the course of a week-long trip to South Africa alongside all of the official cast members, Hampton left with three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as the other cast—all filled with must-haves. The reality star also requested a wardrobe assistant to help her spend an afternoon sorting through each and every packed piece, along with hair and makeup assistants as a non-negotiable. For a safari, Hampton wore six-inch Louboutin stilettos. Eleven years on the show later, she’s still reminded of that fateful decision. After many twists and turns, Hampton is finally an official cast member on the show this season, which will premiere this year, and with the recent start of her latest fashion venture, Le Archive, the timing couldn’t be any better.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

McLaren collaborates with British artist for Artura art car

Woking-based firm has worked with abstract artist Nat Bowen. McLaren Automotive has teamed up with British artist Nat Bowen to create the Artura ‘art car’. The Artura is the firm’s latest supercar, which packs a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain makes 671bhp and 720Nm of torque, with a sub-three-second 0-60mph time.
VISUAL ART
