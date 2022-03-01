ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney halting new releases from Russia, ‘The Batman’ still to screen

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago
The Walt Disney Company will halt upcoming movies from screening in Russia in protest of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

The Walt Disney Company announced it is halting the release of its upcoming movies in Russia – including the latest Pixar film – in protest of its invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a Disney spokesperson said.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Disney is the first of the major studios to pull its movies from Russia. It’s not clear exactly how long the company plans new releases in the country.

Warner Brothers, meanwhile, still intends to release Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated “The Batman,” at its scheduled release date on Thursday, according to Deadline.

A search of showtimes at Moscow movie theaters shows Batman tickets for sale beginning Thursday as planned.

Deadline reported that Russian theaters likely already have the Digital Cinema Package that includes the film, and it is likely too late and not financially viable to pull following its marketing campaign.

“The Batman” still has showtimes for theaters in Moscow.
Universal Studios is contractually committed to Warner Bros. to release “The Batman” in Russia.

Additionally, Universal Studios is contractually committed to Warner Bros. to release “The Batman” in Russia, the outlet reported.

Russia’s overseas movie market grossed $445 million in 2021 per Box Office Mojo, up 83% from 2020, Deadline reported. In 2013, it grossed nearly $1.3 billion.

