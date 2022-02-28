ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Photo shows Ukrainian soldier, not first lady Olena Zelenska

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The claim: An image shows Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in uniform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Feb. 25 video statement that he and his family will remain in Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion , despite reportedly being the Kremlin’s primary target. Zelenskyy refuted rumors that they fled the country and said he would not disclose his family’s location.

But online, some claim an image shows his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, on the frontlines defending Ukraine against Russian troops.

“A FIRST LADY TRAINED TO HANDLE A GUN,” reads the caption of a Feb. 27 Facebook photo that accumulated more than 1,200 reactions in a day. “Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is on the frontline fighting Russian forces. She is 44 years old.”

Other social media users have shared the same image , which shows a woman in military uniform smiling as she poses with a gun. Similar posts amassed thousands of likes on Twitter, where a number of users claimed the image shows the Ukrainian “vice president’s wife ready to fight for the nation.”

But the photo doesn't show Zelenska – it shows a Ukrainian soldier at a military parade rehearsal in 2021. And there is no vice president role in Ukraine, as India Today reported .

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Photo is from 2021

The image in the post was captured in Kyiv in August 2021. It shows a woman at a military parade rehearsal for Ukraine’s 30th Independence Day, according to the photo’s caption on stock photo websites like iStock and Alamy .

Similar photos of the same woman posing with Ukrainian soldiers at the rehearsal were shared to iStock . Thousands of troops attended the rehearsal, according to the Kyiv Post .

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

While the photo doesn’t show Zelenska, she and Zelenskyy attended the August 2021 Independence Day parade in Kyiv, according to photos uploaded to Alamy . She was pictured wearing a white dress, not a military uniform.

USA TODAY could find no evidence Zelenska is fighting with Ukrainian troops against Russian forces.

Fact check: Viral image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in uniform is from 2021

Additionally, there is no vice president role in Ukraine, as some posts have claimed. However, there is Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows Zelenska in uniform. The photo shows a Ukrainian soldier at a military parade rehearsal in August 2021 in Kyiv.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Photo shows Ukrainian soldier, not first lady Olena Zelenska

