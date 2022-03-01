ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal says messages circulating about app's hacking false

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Instant messaging app Signal said on Monday rumors circulating on several apps that its messaging platform has been "compromised and hacked" is false.

Signal said in a tweet that it saw an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe and the rumor messages were often attributed to official government sources that read "attacks on Signal platform." (https://bit.ly/3vrXtoS)

"This is false and Signal is not under attack", the company said, adding that these rumors are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign "meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives."

Signal's statement comes after a spate of cyberattacks knocked down Ukrainian banking and government websites along with Russian government owned-websites and state-run media outlets. read more

The United States and Britain have warned of potential cyberattacks on Ukraine which could have global consequences should, for example, malicious software designed to target networks in Ukraine start to spread elsewhere. read more

The developments come as Russia invaded Ukraine last week, calling its actions a "special operation." read more

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

