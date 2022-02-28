ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Fuhrman departs PCS; first Rose Fest princesses named

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
MONDAY, FEB. 28

Fuhrman departs — Portland Center Stage is losing one of its pillars.

Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman is departing Portland Center Stage after helping found the company in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and then overseeing its transition to an independent organization in 1994.

After a stint away, she returned in marketing and chief operating officer roles before becoming managing director in 2017. In all, she spent 25 years with PCS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgDWn_0eRq2cN300 She'll depart in April to take on a new role with the New York City-based arts consulting firm Tom O'Connor Consulting Group. She'll lead a team in finding arts talent as the vice president of executive search; she'll stay in Portland for the job.

PCS begins a national search to fill the managing director position.

"She's the best damn co-pilot I could have asked for, and I've learned so much from her generous, innovative leadership that I will carry with me forever," said Marissa Wolf, artistic director.

"It has been a great joy in my life to have had such a wonderful journey with Portland Center Stage," Fuhrman said.

"I have met and worked with the most creative and brilliant theater professionals in the field, and could not be prouder of what we've built. The past four years working with Marissa have been a gift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CmtN_0eRq2cN300 Rose Festival princesses — The first two Rose Festival princesses were announced Monday.

They are Isabella Ellsworth, a junior at Nelson High School, representing Metro East, and Jenny Duan, a senior at Jesuit High, representing Metro West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfhQ4_0eRq2cN300 It's the first time since 1930 that two schools are represented for the first time on the Rose Festival Court.

Events — As you plan your week, here are some upcoming events to consider:

• NW Dance Project world-premieres three works, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, by diverse choreographers Joseph Hernandez (Black/Latin/Indigenous), Ihsan Rustem (Turkey) and Yin Yue (Chinese).

For more: http://www.nwdanceproject.org.

• Monster Jam and their awesome trucks return to Moda Center, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6.

For more: http://www.rosequarter.com.

• Powell's Books brings in a lot of celebrities and authors to Portland, and on 7:30 p..m. Monday, March 7 at Revolution Hall it'll be Bob Odenkirk, of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" fame.

For more: http://www.revolutionhall.com.

What a pair — In a unique partnership, Friends of Columbia Gorge, which works to protect and enhance the Columbia Gorge experience, has teamed with Metropolitan Youth Symphony in a special education effort.

The students give voice to regional concerns about the impact of climate change and threat of wildfires to the Gorge through music at a March 6 concert at Newmark Theatre. The symphony plays a world premiere of Portland composer Andrea Reinkemeyer's commissioned piece for the symphony, "Smoulder." It was written in the years following the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Friends of Columbia Gorge has partnered with Portland Timbers and Maryhill Museum of Art in the past for special projects.

For more: http://www.playmys.org, http://www.gorgefriends.org.

Pink Martini — The famous band plans a tour that takes them to Mexico, across the United States and into Europe and Canada and elsewhere, starting later this month.

Meanwhile, it's presenting its full-length virtual concert recorded last summer from Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, featuring guest singer Ari Shapiro and the von Trapps, as well as the "Dream a Little Dream" virtual concert with Shapiro and Edna Vazquez.

For more: http://www.ourconcerts.live/pinkmartini.

Reser Center — The opening season for Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton has been announced, and it starts with a performance by five-part a cappella vocal ensemble Nobuntu on March 8 in commemoration of International Women's Day, and continues with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra on March 12 and the "Shine the Light: A Community Celebration" all day long for community members to visit the center on March 13.

The center has its own events schedule and presenters will also be putting on events there. They include BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland Gay Men's Chorus, White Bird, PDX Jazz, Friends of Chamber Music, Portland Youth Philharmonic and more.

100th anniversary — The McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel in Forest Grove turns 100 in March, and the hotel, which includes 90 rooms, a restaurant, four small bars, a movie theater, a spa and a heated pool, plans to throw a party on Saturday, March 5, with happy hour and live music all day, as well as beer and wine tasting. History tours start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In June, McMenamins is opening a new stage and concert series, Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove, with lawn space for 3,000 people.

