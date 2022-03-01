ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Teen sentenced for 2021 Goleta murders

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
A 15-year-old involved in the killing of two local college students in Goleta last year was sentenced on Monday.

On the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2021, Jasper Van Der Meulen and Enzo Rastelli were found shot inside a vehicle on Burtis Street. Rastelli died at the scene. Van Der Meulen died at a local hospital a few days later.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the juvenile admitted in court to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of the murders, and that the crimes were committed in association with the Westside criminal street gang in Santa Barbara.

A judge sentenced the juvenile to the maximum seven years in a secure youth treatment facility. After seven years, the District Attorney's Office can petition the court to extend the sentence until the minor turns 25.

Two adults were also arrested and charged in connection with the murders. Bryan Munoz and Joshua Vega are still awaiting trial.

