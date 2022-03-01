Death on train tracks closes Sierra Madre at Mill Street

On Monday evening, Colorado Springs Police shut down roads south of downtown after a woman was found dead on railroad tracks through the area.

This led to the closure of Sierra Madre St at Mill St and Las Vegas at Royer St in both directions.

CSPD does know at this time how the woman ended up on the tracks where she was run over by the train.

The El Paso County Coroners Office is now working to identify the woman.

