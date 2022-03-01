ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Anti-Trans Legislation Has Mental Health Professionals Asking How They Can Still ‘Do No Harm’

By Dr. Lexx Brown-James
SheKnows
SheKnows
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Do no harm . The motto is the first line of the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical doctors and its sentiments resonate to all service professionals’ codes of ethics. Therapists, social workers, counselors, teachers, and mental health professionals work to first and foremost do no harm. We work to help heal and support others, especially those who are the most vulnerable of our population — children and even more-so trans children. So when Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton and other law makers consider gender-affirming surgeries and medically-accurate care for trans children ‘child abuse ’ while state governor Greg Abbott orders the Texas department of family and protective services and all mandated reporters to investigate families who support trans children’s medical needs, this call to heal feels threatened.

In 2021, authors Almazan and Keuroghlian asked: “ Are gender-affirming surgeries associated with better mental health outcomes among transgender and gender diverse (TGD) people?” and found that transgender people who received one or more gender-affirming surgical procedures had a 42 percent reduction in the odds of experiencing past-month psychological distress, and a 44 percent reduction in the odds of past-year suicidal ideation. You can read the complete study in the JAMA Surgical Journal . Although there is a clear benefit for trans and gender diverse people in having access to affirming surgery, for children gender affirmation is typically less surgical and more psychological and social.

Rafftery, et al (2018) in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal found that medically suppression of puberty with blockers can reduce distress for trans children who do not want to develop secondary sexual characteristics (i.e. breasts, Adam’s apple, voice change, etc). Using hormone therapy pubertal suppression can lead to improved psychological functioning. If medicalized affirmative care is not provided, significant reduction in psychological impairment was also found when a trans kid was able to socially transition and received support from their own family unit. Familial support along with community building and affirming mental health care helped create a solid psychological springboard for adulthood. By mandating affirmative care as ‘abuse’ politicians have condemned trans children, their families, and those of us who support their actual well-being.

Every single person has their own bias, therapists, counselors, medical professionals, teachers and social workers included. And at the end of our grueling schoolwork, internships and days of paperwork documenting medically necessary interventions, we all have vowed to do no harm. As mandated reporters we are required to break confidentiality when a person wants to harm themselves or harm another person, has intent and a plan.

“ And at the end of our grueling schoolwork, internships and days of paperwork documenting medically necessary interventions, we all have vowed to do no harm.”

This ban harms trans kids directly and affects how Texan mental health professionals can support their trans clients and families. Under the directive, as mandated reporters, helping professionals can be reported and have licenses – which are often tied to the ability to work and sustain employment- suspended while being forced to attend court for the violation. Fortunately, there are five District Attorneys in Texas who state they will not prosecute cases brought forth under this ban; however, the fear, time, and potential threat of loss could be enough to coerce mental health professionals in going against their oaths to do no harm. And all of this happens to the detriment of trans children.

Children. Children who want to be seen, heard, validated, and celebrated — just like any other child. A child who has to learn to be comfortable with who they are as the figure out who they are, while existing in a society that often does erases and invalidates their existence. Trans children have a right to exist in euphoric childhood bliss just as any other child, and instead are consistently silenced and harmed by policies like Abbott’s order or bills like Florida’s #DontSayGayBill.  As Dr. MaryJo Podgurski – President and Founder of the Academy for Adolescent Health, Inc. says, ‘’Each person is a person of worth. This includes trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, questioning and two-spirit young people.”

Trans children deserve to know that they are worthy too- worthy of love, worthy of affirmation, worthy of social acceptance, worthy of safety, and worthy of a life free of suffering.

What can you do?

For health professionals: Write your licensing boards and ask them to publicly denounce this ban and use their lobbying power to call for an end to this oppressive and harmful mandate. State and national boards of Marriage and Family Therapist, National Association of Social Workers, National Board of Certified Counselors, The American Academy of Pediatrics, The American Psychological Association and American Academy of Family Physicians are places to start.

Also, visit Equality Forward to fill out this form telling Texas Department of Child Protective Services that investigating families for abuse is wasteful of time, effort and money while being detrimental for the mental health of trans children and their families. Let DCPS of Texas know that they should not be investigating families.

You can use your privilege, if you say you are an ally to LGBTQ+ community, you can use your privilege to act out against harmful legislation that affects the people around you. You can recall a time when you might have been targeted, maybe even harmed, for simply existing and use that tenacity to protect others who need support now.

Before you go, check out our favorite and most affordable mental health apps available:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0eRq2TNO00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

How Effective Are COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids & Teens? This Is What Doctors Want Parents to Know

Click here to read the full article. As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic it would appear that everyday life is slowly resuming. Mask mandates are lifting, adults are heading back into workspaces and the vaccine is readily available to anyone who is eligible. While this normalcy might be encouraging for some adults, parents are still apprehensive and confused as to what these changes in pandemic protocol mean for their children.  “I have one kid in Kindergarten and another who is 3, and I’m scared everyday,” said Sara Sutton, a single mom and medical writer in Durham, NC....
KIDS
SheKnows

Grownup Bullies Are Harassing Girl Scouts & Falsely Accusing Them of Funding Abortions

Click here to read the full article. Girl Scouts was designed to be all about character building, developing leadership skills and oh-so-delicious Thin Mints. Unfortunately, a new report from INSIDER found that troop members – some as young as 7 – are being targeted by strangers over prices, calories, and a false link to Planned Parenthood. Melissa Atkins Wardy told INSIDER that her daughter Amelia was harassed by a woman while going door-to-door selling cookies in Wisconsin. “The lady took the cookie form and shoved it back into my daughter’s chest, and said, ‘I don’t support programs that support abortion,'” Wardy said....
SOCIETY
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Opens Up About Traumatic Boarding School Experiences: ‘There Should Be a Vetting Process’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is no stranger to telling it like it is and shining a light on subjects many are afraid to address. This time, she talked about her harrowing experiences at a boarding school and PTSD. For her cover story for LVR Magazine, Paris opened up about a plethora of subjects, ranging from her solo career to calling out certain psychiatric schools. She was homeschooled until seventh grade where she was sent to a Utah boarding school that she says left her with PTSD. In the interview, she pleaded with parents to do...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Black & Brown Communities Experienced ‘Pandemic Levels of Death’ Long Before COVID

Click here to read the full article. Fractured, disjointed, broken, steeped in systemic racism. These are all words used to describe the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the American healthcare system long before the COVID-19 global pandemic. Now entering the third year of pandemic life and an unending public health crisis, the problems that existed before have only been magnified.   “Healthcare has always been very disjunctive [and] mental health care has never been involved,”  said Irnise Williams a registered nurse and health law attorney. “Everything is very pocketed where you can get one service here, one service there, but nothing is holistic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
SheKnows

8 Reasons You Should Pee in the Shower (And Not Feel Gross About It)

Click here to read the full article. Come on, you can admit it. You’ve totally peed in the shower before. It’s not something that usually comes up in dinner conversation, but we’ve all let our pee flow free while bathing at least a handful of times in our lives — and now you can actually urinate in the shower and feel good about it, rather than ashamed. Turns out that peeing in the shower not only feels great and is super convenient, but it’s actually environmentally responsible too. The University of East Anglia even created a “Go with the Flow” campaign that...
AL ROKER
SheKnows

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Latest Baby Formula Recall

Click here to read the full article. The FDA announced an expanded recall of Abbott Nutrition‘s powdered baby formula on Monday, citing infant illnesses linked to the product. There have been four total reports of Cronobacter infections and two deaths, which might have been a result of the contamination. Another infant contracted Salmonella, leading to a hospitalization. All of the patients consumed products that were made at the Sturgis, MI facility.  “At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled,” the FDA reported. ⚠️Do not...
HEALTH
SheKnows

Perfect For Your College Kid & Quick Dinners — This TikTok-Viral Pasta Cooker Will Eliminate The Mess

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As we’ve said repeatedly, if there’s a kitchen tool that’ll make our lives easier — we’re getting it. TikTok just showed us once again what product we need next, and this one is perfect for anyone with a busy lifestyle. All of TikTok — specifically the subgroup foodtiktok — has been marveling over an ingenious hack of cooking pasta without the mess. It started circulating in a slew of videos, with one video by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
SheKnows

Baby girl names that mean 'strong' are perfect for a future trailblazer

Click here to read the full article. Once we started digging into our favorite girly names, like Nina and Sophia, we discovered something kinda interesting — even the sweetest girls’ names have significance and strength behind them. Other bold and beautiful names, like Athena and Luna, have a notoriously strong history. Somewhere between salty and sweet, we’ve rounded up our favorite baby girl names that pack a punch: More: The coolest celebrity baby names of the year Baby girl names that mean strong The following girl names mean “strong,” and include a wide variety of classic and unusual names. We have listed the origin...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Children of Russian Oligarchs Are Supporting Ukraine, Despite Political Ties

Click here to read the full article. Activism comes in many forms: some take to the streets, some raise money, and others take to social media. While many have been taking it to the streets during the ongoing Ukrainian and Russian war, some Russian elites are showing their solidarity through their social media. These elite kids have a mixture of huge followings and political connections, making their posts make headlines around the world. One of the first to do this was Sofia Abramovich, also known as the daughter of Russian oligarch and confidant of Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich. She posted a message...
SOCIETY
SheKnows

Leg Exercises Real Personal Trainers Recommend For Your Next Workout

Click here to read the full article. Uninspired when it comes to your workouts? If you’re feeling disenchanted with your routine, it might be time to add in some fresh new moves. And if anyone is going to know how to ramp up a workout, it’s going to be a trainer who works out everyday. From strength training to barre to yoga, top trainers shared with SheKnows their workouts for the holy trinity — arms, core and, for today, a workout for your legs.  To start, welcome to leg day! Your legs are homes to some of your body’s strongest and...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Fitbit Recalled 1.7 million Smart Watches for Dangerous Batteries That Burned Users

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Take a minute to double check your favorite fitness tracker or smartwatch. Fitness tracker company Fitbit announced on Wednesday that they were recalling their Fitbit Ionic smartwatches (created by the company in 2017 and produced through 2020), encouraging users to stop use and allowing them to get refunds for the product. According to Fitbit’s statement, the battery in the Ionic smartwatch was found to overheat under some circumstances, leading to a risk of users...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health Professionals#Texas Attorney General#Health Apps#Racism#The Jama Surgical Journal#Rafftery Et Al Lrb
SheKnows

This One Genius Kitchen Tool Will Eliminate All of Your Fruit Fly Problems

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you love to cook, chances are you’re willing to whip up a meal or bake a batch of cookies even under semi-dire circumstances. We’ve cooked in kitchens that felt impossibly small, we’ve utilized our air fryers and toaster ovens for things we never imagined could be cooked in them, and we’ve acted like a contestant on Chopped and made dinner out of a handful of random ingredients we’d forgotten in our pantry....
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

After a Harrowing Escape From Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gratefully Snuggles His Son

Click here to read the full article. Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it back safely. The Dancing With the Stars pro returned to the United States last week, after getting trapped in Ukraine while filming the series World of Dance.  His wife, Peta Murgatroyd, celebrated Chmerkovskiy’s homecoming with a gut-wrenching series of photos, featuring an emotional reunion at the airport and Chmerkovskiy snuggling with their 5-year-old son Shai. “I have never hugged him so tight,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal,...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Snag This Bestselling 2-in-1 Stroller From Amazon For Nearly 50% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With a stroller for our little ones, nothing is too good. They need to be comfortable, easy to maneuver, easy to store, versatile — you get it, there are a lot of boxes to check off. We’ve seen some intricate ones with a heavy price tag, some that look insane to set up, and even ones that our kids hate. It’s a classic Goldilocks situation and we’re nearly at the end of our...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Shiloh Give Rare Glimpse Into How They Spend Their Mother-Daughter Days

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, are one of the coolest mother-daughter duos, conquering the entertainment industry and impromptu trips to Cambodia. But now we know the activity they use to bond on a daily basis! On March 4, HollywoodLife posted photos of the two enjoying some retail therapy. You can see the photos HERE on HollywoodLife. Angelina was wearing an all-black ensemble with a matching bag, sunglasses, and even a face mask. Shiloh rocked a more casual look of a navy blue sweatshirt, shorts, and a perfectly messy bun. Who doesn’t love a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
SheKnows

Now's Your Chance to Score This Tik-Tok-Famous Cleaning Product for a Steal

Click here to read the full article. As someone with a six-month-old puppy who has had her fair share of accidents since we brought her home from the animal shelter, having a reliable carpet cleaner is key. But what this pet parent has quickly learned (the expensive way) is owning any ‘ole carpet cleaner isn’t enough. Not only does it need to double as an upholstery cleaner, but it also needs to be — and this is key! — portable. Because those accidents won’t be limited to the living room or bedroom carpet. Nope, the stairs, the car seats, the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Meghan Markle's Lawyer Has a Stern Response to Sister Samantha's Lawsuit Claiming Meghan Lied to Oprah

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Overcoming very public legal battles hasn’t been easy for Meghan Markle. Back in December, the Duchess of Sussex scored a huge legal victory over a British tabloid for privacy and copyright infringement, the same newspaper with which Prince Harry is currently waging his own legal battle over their reporting on his fight for security detail in the UK. And just when it seemed like Meghan was done dealing with high-profile legal squabbles, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy