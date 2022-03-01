ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

School voucher bill fails in Utah House

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMT8O_0eRq2Rbw00

The "Hope Scholarship" bill , which offered financial help for people to take their children from public schools to private schools, homeschooling or other educational options, failed in a 22-53 vote on Monday.

The voucher bill, vigorously opposed by the state's largest teachers union, was significantly amended to set an income cap and continue to fund the per-pupil spending. But it was not enough to win over some of Rep. Candice Pierucci's colleagues in the House.

"None of these funding sources will be impacted by this new bill," she said of public education.

Rep. Pierucci, R-Herriman, had been pushing the bill for weeks. It had the support of House leadership. Governor Spencer Cox had threatened to veto it .

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, sought to replace the voucher with an education tax credit that he argued was more equitable. Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, said he believed the bill took increasingly more amounts of money from the public education system.

"I don't see strong accountability measures here, even minimal accountability measures," Rep. Briscoe said.

The House gallery had both education groups and supporters of the scholarship bill watching the debate and the ultimate vote.

"In an area of our state, education, that is supposed to benefit children — again and again, the conversation is about adults," said Rep. Pierucci.

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

After failed school levy, bill is next chance to protect Washington schools from earthquakes, tsunamis

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington bill that proposes up to $525 million to strengthen schools in the state against earthquakes is one step closer to passing. The legislation has already passed the Senate and now heads to House. If it makes it through to be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, it could change how some school construction is paid for by the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona House passes bill banning school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – If the Arizona Republicans get their way, the government and schools in the state will no longer have the power to require children to wear a face-covering without the express consent of their parent or guardian. The Arizona House sent the state Senate legislation that...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Lexington Herald-Leader

School vouchers give some parents the option of private school in Kentucky

Parents are tired of being told by politicians and special interest groups that they shouldn’t have a role in their children’s education. It’s not only insulting, but it also callously denies the reality that parents know their kids and their unique learning needs best. Kentucky parents deserve...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voucher#Private Schools#An Education#House
Grand Forks Herald

Oceti Sakowin schools bill fails in South Dakota House committee

PIERRE, S.D. — For the third year in a row a bill to establish ostensibly native charter schools achieved momentum in the South Dakota Legislature. And for the third year in a row, the measure has still come up short. The House Education Committee culminated nearly two hours of...
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Utah House passes bill to temporarily halt personalized license plates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah House of Representatives passed a bill, H.B. 368, on Tuesday that disallows personalized license plates and allows counties to do emissions tests on vintage vehicles. The bill was introduced as three other states have received lawsuits over First Amendment rights regarding offensive language on plates. The idea put […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Public transit free fare bill fails to move forward on Utah's Capitol hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — There won’t be permanent free fares on public transit in Utah anytime soon. House Bill 164 from Rep. Joel Briscoe (D-Salt Lake City) did not move forward Friday morning as Briscoe himself asked to move on to the next item on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee's agenda. Seeing clear opposition from several committee members, he said he would like to study the issue over the next year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WDBJ7.com

House subcommittee tables school construction bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Eliza Pope said she counted seven buckets in her school gymnasium this week. And during a meeting of a House Finance subcommittee Friday morning, the fourth-grader from Prince Edward County asked lawmakers to support legislation that would raise more money for school construction. “I am here...
RICHMOND, VA
WSFA

House committee approves bill for menstrual products in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to require schools to make period products free and available is once again making its way through the Statehouse after the pandemic stopped the movement of this bill during the 2020 legislative session. The bill passed a committee where it had overwhelming support. It...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Deseret News

Opinion: Are Utahns ready for a voucher-like school program?

The 2022 general legislative session is almost over, and the activities of our lawmakers are giving politicos much to argue about. We review some of the hottest items on the hill. The Legislature has engaged in earnest debate over HB331, the Hope Scholarship Program. Because this legislation would fund education...
UTAH STATE
Tulsa World

Sand Springs superintendent among critics of school voucher bills

Two similar measures in the Oklahoma Senate are purported by their author to be pro-student, but educators, including Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee, say the bills could cause real harm to public schools and the students who are succeeding in them. Dubbed the “Oklahoma Empowerment Act,” Senate Bill 1647 by...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KUTV

Bill returning Utah to in-person voting fails in House committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A bill that would have eliminated voting by mail as the primary voting method in Utah failed to advance out of a House committee Wednesday evening. House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding), was defeated in a 3 to 7 vote...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy