It’s not everyday you see Mayor Lightfoot outside the office enjoying some sports. Well she picked a good one on hand as we’re in for the Mother MaCauley Super Sectionals. Benet Academy makes its fifth appearance since 2015 and is hoping to punch their ticket to State. The opponent in the ring is the champion of the girls basketball Chicago Public League, the Whitney Young Dolphins. A team that comes in looking to take down another one seeded foe after getting rid of Lyons Township in the LT sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO