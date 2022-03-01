ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman cast takes over late-night TV this week

By Matt Moore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman promises to redefine the iconic DC hero, bringing a fresh take to the comic book movie genre. To help build hype ahead of the March 4 release date, cast members will appear across late-night TV this week. Robert Pattinson becomes the latest actor to put on the...

NME

‘The Batman’ takes over Google Search with Bat-Signal Easter egg

Batman has descended upon Google search pages ahead of The Batman’s release next week. On Google Search (desktop or mobile), searches for “Bruce Wayne”, “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal” will show an animated yellow Bat-signal icon. Click the icon and the screen will dim, as his famous beacon summons Batman who swings across the screen with a grappling hook.
digitalspy.com

The Batman cast explain how it differs from other Batman movies

As anticipation ramps up for the release of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, the cast answered one burning question – how is this adaptation of the popular superhero story different from the rest?. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Pattinson...
digitalspy.com

The Batman cast reveal their most memorable filming moments

The Batman stars have shared their favourite scenes to film from the upcoming Matt Reeves film. Fronted by Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader, the movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, as well as Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Paul Dano as The Riddler.
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “The Batman” Is Dead All Over

**** After you see Drive My Car, you will never look at snow, suspension bridges or stages the same way again. When you see the world through the searching eyes of director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, there is no such thing as mere scenery. There is only the living fabric of the places and objects that envelop Yûsuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Misaki (Tôko Miura), whose compassion and complexity are a world unto themselves. Most of the film is set in Hiroshima, where Yûsuke is directing a production of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Misaki is assigned to be his driver, but their relationship transcends the divide between the front seat and the back. During drives, conversations and surreal yet strangely believable adventures, their reserve gradually erodes as they reveal their losses and their inner lives to each other, building to a cathartic climax that leaves you at once shattered and soaring. The film, based on a novella by Haruki Murakami, isn’t afraid to face the agony of grief and loneliness, but Hamaguchi’s obvious love for his characters suffuses the entire journey with life-giving warmth. A tender, hopeful coda set during the pandemic could have been cringe-worthy, but like every moment of the movie, it’s worth believing in because Hamaguchi’s sincerity is beyond question. “We must keep on living,” Yûsuke tells Misaki. With those words, he speaks not only to her but to us. NR. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Fox Tower, Hollywood Theatre.
Vulture

Alana Haim’s Snaggletooth Close-up Won Late Night This Week

This was just one of those weeks where nothing super-newsworthy was going on. No big events to cover; no big problems looming over society. Crickets all around. JK, there’s a war on. The coming weeks will be (1) awful from a humanitarian standpoint and (2) weird from a late-night perspective. Most of the late-night hosts we’ve got — your Bees, your Colberts, etc. — came up on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, and that show found its voice reacting against the Iraq War. This is one of the first conflicts in which these hosts might be hawkish. The last time that happened was during the first Gulf War, during late night’s allegedly apolitical “We mock both sides equally” era. A hot-take-free zone. Even this week, hosts tried to thread the needle of being critical of Putin without sounding like late-era Bob Hope. Most settled for Boris Badenov Russian accents, though Colbert did imply Putin wanted to fuck his horse. It’s an upgrade from the Trump-Putin gay jokes we got during that administration. But there will be more time to see how late night handles war with a capital W (instead of the lowercase wars we’ve been in this whole time). For now, here were a few moments of joy in late night this week.
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Vulture

Ben Warheit’s Dramatic McRib Monologue Won Late Night This Week

Late night this week was all about two things: the State of the Union and Ukraine. It was a big news week, which doesn’t always equal big laughs. Late night often straddles the line between being informative and, you know, funny. But laughs were still had. I tittered when Stephen Colbert, during his usual post–big event live show, asked Senator Bernie Sanders whether he hates American or Russian oligarchs more.
News Channel 25

Heavy, dark take on 'The Batman' is an entrancing, long leap into the night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "The Batman" runs for three hours, and by the end of it you feel as battered, bruised and weighed-down as Batman must feel while romping around the Gotham City rooftops in his cowl, bulletproof chest plating and cape getup. A punishing and grim affair, the...
The Ringer

Welcome to Batman Week

With Matt Reeves’s The Batman set to hit theaters on March 4, The Ringer hereby dubs this Batman Week. Join us throughout the week as we celebrate and examine the Caped Crusader’s path through cinema and debate where Batman can go from here.
KGET 17

Casting works, script too bloated with ‘The Batman’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been six years since the last feature film focused on Batman – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” – was released. Batman did make appearances in “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad” but those productions looked at a broader superhero world.
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
Marin Independent Journal

Nick Cave takes over Paramount for 2 nights with Warren Ellis

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have been making music together for more than a quarter century. They began collaborating in the early ’90s, when Ellis — a multi-instrumentalist whose talents include violin, piano, accordion, bouzouki, guitar, flute, mandolin and viola — contributed to the terrific “Let Love In” album and soon after joined Cave’s Bad Seeds band.
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
Deadline

Late-Night TV Icon Tom Snyder Gets Documentary Treatment From ‘Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” Co-Director And Snyder’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bob Hercules, who co-directed the Peabody-winning American Masters bio-documentary Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, is set to co-produce and co-direct Tom Who, a documentary about the career of late-night talk-show icon Tom Snyder. Preproduction kicked off this week on the project, which is being co-produced and co-directed by Snyder’s daughter Ann Marie Snyder. The film will feature lost archival material from NBC’s Snyder-hosted The Tomorrow Show, which ran from 1973-81 after The Tonight Show and showcased Snyder informal, conversational style and drew guests from John Lennon and Barbara Walters to Steven Spielberg...
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Max's DMZ Trailer, Gotham Knights Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Rosario Dawson is on a desperate search in the first trailer for HBO Max’s DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, March 17, the series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile,...
