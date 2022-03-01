2022 NFL Combine: 3 Seahawks Things To Watch For

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is currently all about Aaron Rodgers. The future of their next biggest star in wide receiver Davante Adams seems very closely tied to the outcome of their negotiations with the Packers QB. But Adams isn’t just sitting around idly while things go in motion....
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
Last year, Bubba Wallace clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this week, it was announced that Wallace’s car will have a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame publicly unveils our newest exhibit– Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing No....
The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season and possibly longer after admitting to betting on NFL games. Ridley may never play in the NFL again after this revelation. The NFL discovered that while Riley was away from the Falcons on the non-football...
Considering Amari Cooper is a star receiver, you’d think the Dallas Cowboys would attempt to trade him rather than release him to free agency. However, there are a ton of factors involved in decision-making right now, as NFL teams aren’t showing interest in trading for the veteran wide receiver.
View the original article to see embedded media. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been hesitant about providing his opinion on the lockout. This week, Turner joined his wife, Kourtney Turner, on an episode of the Holding Kourt podcast to discuss the state of the MLB. Turner is a staunch...
Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
FRISCO - It is a highlight of the resume of tight end Dalton Schultz that he's worked his way from being a fourth-round backup to being such a productive player that there is talk about his Dallas Cowboys using the $11 million franchise tag to retain him. It is an...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important free agency target is not a quarterback, but rather Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in his NFL free agency. Jensen has just completed his...
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly placing their franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., keeping Brown in Kansas City for at least one more season and keeping the door open for a long-term deal later this offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news. Brown, who will...
Quarterback is always an important recruiting position for Notre Dame, but it is especially true in the 2023 class for a number of reasons. The Fighting Irish need to add a game changer at quarterback in order to get closer to being a national championship squad. 2023 is also an absolutely loaded quarterback class, and Notre Dame must take full advantage by landing one of the top players.
Comments / 0