Section 7A, 7AA brackets revealed for girls hoops

Brackets for the Section 7A and 7AA girls basketball tournaments were released on Sunday with numerous area teams set to host early round matchups.

In the 7A bracket, Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the No. 1 seed and will host a round of 16 game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. They’ll take on the winner of No. 16 Northeast Range and No. 17 Silver Bay. That game took place Monday night and was not finished by the time the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

Other team’s hosting 7A round of 16 games include No. 4 Chisholm hosting No. 13 Littlefork-Big Falls, No. 5 Cherry hosting No. 12 Cook County, No. 6 Ely hosting No. 11 Hill City/Northland and No. 8 North Woods hosting No. 9 Deer River.

Cromwell-Wright is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 15 Wrenshall and No. 18 Nashwauk-Keewatin. No. 3 South Ridge will host the winner of No. 14 Carlton and No. 19 Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

All round of 16 games are set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the high seed. The quarterfinal games are set for Saturday all day at UMD. Semifinals and finals will take place next Wednesday and Friday, respectively, at UMD.

In the 7AA bracket, No. 16 Eveleth-Gilbert will host a play-in game tonight against No. 17 Staples-Motley at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will advance to play No. 1 Pequot Lakes on Thursday at Pequot Lakes.

Two other area teams earned a home game in Thursday’s round of 16 with No. 7 Virginia hosting No. 10 International Falls and No. 8 Mesabi East hosting No. 9 Pillager. No. 13 Greenway will travel to No. 4 Proctor.

Other round of 16 games include No. 12 Two Harbors at No. 5 Duluth Marshall, No. 15 Hinckely-Finlayson at No. 2 Esko, No. 14 Aitkin at No. 3 Pierz and No. 11 Moose Lake/Willow River at No. 6 Crosby-Ironton.

All round of 16 games will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the high seed. Quartefinal games are set for all day Saturday at Hermantown High School. The semifinals are set for next Wednesday at Hermantown, while the finals are set for the following Friday at UMD.