Section 7A, 7AA brackets revealed for girls hoops

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
 6 days ago

Brackets for the Section 7A and 7AA girls basketball tournaments were released on Sunday with numerous area teams set to host early round matchups.

In the 7A bracket, Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the No. 1 seed and will host a round of 16 game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. They’ll take on the winner of No. 16 Northeast Range and No. 17 Silver Bay. That game took place Monday night and was not finished by the time the Mesabi Tribune went to press.

Other team’s hosting 7A round of 16 games include No. 4 Chisholm hosting No. 13 Littlefork-Big Falls, No. 5 Cherry hosting No. 12 Cook County, No. 6 Ely hosting No. 11 Hill City/Northland and No. 8 North Woods hosting No. 9 Deer River.

Cromwell-Wright is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 15 Wrenshall and No. 18 Nashwauk-Keewatin. No. 3 South Ridge will host the winner of No. 14 Carlton and No. 19 Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

All round of 16 games are set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the high seed. The quarterfinal games are set for Saturday all day at UMD. Semifinals and finals will take place next Wednesday and Friday, respectively, at UMD.

In the 7AA bracket, No. 16 Eveleth-Gilbert will host a play-in game tonight against No. 17 Staples-Motley at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will advance to play No. 1 Pequot Lakes on Thursday at Pequot Lakes.

Two other area teams earned a home game in Thursday’s round of 16 with No. 7 Virginia hosting No. 10 International Falls and No. 8 Mesabi East hosting No. 9 Pillager. No. 13 Greenway will travel to No. 4 Proctor.

Other round of 16 games include No. 12 Two Harbors at No. 5 Duluth Marshall, No. 15 Hinckely-Finlayson at No. 2 Esko, No. 14 Aitkin at No. 3 Pierz and No. 11 Moose Lake/Willow River at No. 6 Crosby-Ironton.

All round of 16 games will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the high seed. Quartefinal games are set for all day Saturday at Hermantown High School. The semifinals are set for next Wednesday at Hermantown, while the finals are set for the following Friday at UMD.

Comments / 0

Mesabi Tribune

Giants, ‘Jackets, Wolverines get swimmers into Class A Finals

MINNEAPOLIS — The first day of the Minnesota State Class A Swimming Meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus came to an end with some local swimmers advancing into the finals Saturday. For Hibbing, Cooper Emerson will swim in the champion heats of the 50 and 100 freestyles, as will the 200 freestyle relay team of Luke Pocquette, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips and Emerson. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hedblom splits two matches in day-one of state meet

ST. PAUL — Rock Ridge senior Asher Hedblom won his first match and advanced out of the first round Friday at the Class AA Individual State Wrestling Tournament. In the 120 pounds bracket, Hedblom opened up with Perham’s Chandler Mickelson. The pair wrestled early in the season with Mickelson getting the late win. Hedblom reversed his fortunes when things mattered most this time, pinning Mickelson at the Xcel Energy Center at the 3:12 mark in the match. The win sent Hedblom to the quarterfinals where he took on Jack Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Krier defeated Hedblom 6-1, sending him to the wrestle back portion of the meet. He will wrestle Sean O’Brien of TOGR.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Waldvogel leads Spartans past Cardinals

NASHWAUK — When things got dicey for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team, the Spartans turned to one player — Gaige Waldvogel. With the score tied 42-42 with just over nine minutes to play, the Spartan senior spurred a 13-2 run with 11 points as Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Cromwell-Wright 61-48 Friday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium. Waldvogel finished the game with 31 points, including six 3-pointers as the Spartans...
NASHWAUK, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets swim to 11th-place at state meet; Giants, Wolverines place 25th, 26th respectively

MINNEAPOLIS — The Section 6A swimmers had a good ending to their seasons at the State Class A Swimming and Diving meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center. Hibbing scored 72 points to place 11th, Mesabi East had 12.5 to place 25th and Rock Ridge had 12 to place 26th. The Bluejackets’ day started with a 10th-place finish from Aaron Hadrava, Ben Rippinen, Ben Philips and Cooper...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

North Woods heads into playoffs with big win over Deer River

COOK — The long awaited matchup between two of the top teams in Section 7A finally came to fruition Friday night with the North Woods Grizzlies playing host to the Deer River Warriors. With playoff implications on the line, Friday’s winner likely had a claim to a higher seed in next week’s Section 7A tournament. And while the Grizzlies found themselves trailing by a handful of baskets for most of...
DEER RIVER, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

