Zubich becomes Rangers all-time points leader

ELY — Ranger junior Asher Zubich became the all-time leading scorer in Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ history on Saturday in the team’s 78-70 win over Ely.

Needing just 11 points to eclipse 2017 MI-B grad Jaylon Holmes’ 2,707 points, Zubich finished the game with 20 to aid the MI-B cause. Nik Jesch led the Rangers in overall points with 23. Josh Holmes added 14 and Mason Clines finished with 10.

Joey Bianco led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for Ely. Harry Simons added 22.

Ely (13-11) will host Silver Bay on Tuesday and close out the regular season on Friday hosting Fond du Lac Ojibwe. Mountain Iron-Buhl (18-7) will host Mesabi East in their regular season finale on Thursday.

A full story on Zubich and his record-setting accomplishment will be featured in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune.

MIB 34 44 — 78

Ely 30 40 — 70

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 20, Cooper Salinas 7, Mason Clines 10, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 14, Nik Jesch 23, MiCaden Clines 2; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Holmes 4, Jesch 5; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Ely: Joey Bianco 30, Harry Simons 22, Mason Davis 5, Jason Kertnz 9, Erron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Bianco 1, Simons 4, Davis 1, Kerntz 3; Free throws: 5-7; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none

Women’s Basketball

Minnesota West 90,

Mesabi Range 67

At Coon Rapids, the Mesabi Range women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end Saturday, falling 90-67 to Minnesota West in a Region XIIIB semifinal contest.

Bonnie Taylor led all scorers in the contest with 23 points. Alani Pettis and Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with 15 points each in the loss.

Minnesota West was led by Tia Murray’s 16 points. Madisyn Huisman finished with 14. Dannyn Peterson chipped in with 13.

Mesabi Range finishes with an overall record of 5-13.

MRC 11 19 20 17 — 67

MW 25 26 21 18 — 90

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 23, Alani Pettis 15, Sophia Christofferson 4, Christianna Monger 6, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 15, Gabriella Shaw 2, Amelia Fritz 2; Three pointers: Pettis 1, Monger 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Christofferson.

Minnesota West: Mackensie Post 11, Jayden Zebe 5, Madisyn Huisman 14, Tia Murray 16, Dannyn Peterson 13, Hunter Garcia 10, Macie Werdel 8, Jadyn Lessman 6, Emily Breske 7; Three pointers: Zebe 1, Garcia 2, Breske 1; Free throws: 18-22; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.