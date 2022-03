Military vehicles were seen in the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk, as the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine continued. The vehicles carried no insignia and it wasn't possible to determine how long they had been in the separatist-held territory. There was no way to confirm whether they belonged to the Russian army, or whether they were the same unmarked military vehicles that have been seen in the streets since Russian-backed rebels took control in 2014. Meanwhile, Ukrainians in the Luhansk region took refuge in bomb shelters to avoid sporadic shelling near the line of contact separating Russia-backed separatists and government forces.

