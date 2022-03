Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. When I was a little girl just learning to ski in Colorado, I spent a lot of time looking out into the rolling hills and mountains near my home, thinking about what it would be like to explore them. When I drove up to camping spots, resort days, or hunting and fishing excursions with my family, I’d be glued to the window. For a long time that was the only way I saw the backcountry: through glass.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO