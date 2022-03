HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An officer-involved shooting in Hobbs, New Mexico Wednesday evening ended with a suspect dying, an officer being injured, and a woman on the run. State Police investigators say around 10:30 p.m., a Hobbs Police officer made contact with a black Dodge dually pickup truck that was stopped in the roadway on Turner Drive and was partially in the entrance of the Valero Convenience store. A male in the Dodge, later identified as Daniel Ramirez, 27, and a female later identified as Janessa Perez, 28, both of Hobbs, NM ran from the scene.

