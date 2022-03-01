ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23-year-old woman arrested for DUI after short chase in Parkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
Police lights (z1b/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

PARKLAND, Wash. — A deputy’s attempt to pull over a car in Parkland led to a short chase and the arrest of a 23-year-old woman on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8:54 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 11800 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland.

A deputy was driving southbound on Pacific Avenue South when he spotted a car that didn’t have its lights on and one of the turn signals was on for a long period of time.

The deputy believed the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and attempted to stop the car.

When the deputy turned on his lights, the car took off.

As the deputy followed the car, the car attempted to make a turn at high speed and slid into a curb, flattening one of the tires.

The deputy then used a PIT maneuver to further stop the car.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, admitted to using methamphetamine and fentanyl before driving, and deputies found drug paraphernalia inside her car.

She was arrested for eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing and DUI.

