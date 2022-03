Having shared over 80 combined minutes in the octagon with the UFC 272 headliners, Kamaru Usman knows a few things about Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The reigning UFC welterweight champion has a pair of victories over both Covington and Masvidal over his last five title defenses. Usman is in Las Vegas to watch the matchup between two of his most heated rivals and took part in a Q&A with Megan Olivi and members of the media ahead of the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO