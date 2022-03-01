ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Local treats featured at Illinois Food Expo

By David Blanchette For The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv6lt_0eRpy5Q300
Odelehr’s Farm Market from Brussels will be at the Illinois Product Expo March 5-6 for the first time offering locally-produced apple and peach butters, jams and jellies, salsas and baked goods.  (Odelehr’s Farm Market)

SPRINGFIELD — Two area businesses will be well represented at the annual Illinois Product Expo this weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

SS Backwards Longhorn Meats from Medora in Macoupin County will be offering its grass-fed beef sticks that company owner Dara Simmons said are “the best you’ll ever taste, not greasy or over-seasoned like the ones you may have tasted before.”

SS Backwards Longhorn Meats has been coming to the Illinois Product Expo for ten years.

Odelehr’s Farm Market from the Calhoun County community of Brussels will be at the Illinois Product Expo for the first time. They will offer their locally-produced apple and peach butters, jams and jellies, salsas, and baked goods. Customer favorites include jalapeno jams and peach salsas made with Calhoun peaches.

“We are making a lot more stuff now and we’ve been wanting to do the Illinois Product Expo for a while,” said Sandi Odelehr, who owns the business with her husband Kenny.

The Illinois Product Expo will be held Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Admission is $5 per person, with those 10 and under admitted free.

For 23 years the Expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together to explore Illinois by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden, enjoying food demonstrations and stocking up on favorite Illinois products.

The Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Wine, FFA, Prairie Farms and Turasky Meats. For more information visit www.illinoisproductexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Local products shine at state food expo

SPRINGFIELD - The Riverbend was well-represented at this weekend's Illinois Product Expo at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Fifty vendors, and more than two dozen wineries, offered thousands of visitors the chance to sample food and beverage products produced in Illinois. Among those vendors was SS Backwards Longhorn Meats of the Macoupin County community of Medora.  "Our beef sticks sell themselves," said co-owner Dara Simmons. "You buy one and you'll come back and get more."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois Jaycees select two Brussels members for awards

BRUSSELS - Two members of the Jersey-Calhoun Jaycee chapter are being honored by the Illinois Jaycees. Brussels Mayor Emily Fortschneider and Patrick Keith Simon will be honored April 30 during the Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program which annually honors young people throughout the state who excel in their chosen fields and endeavors and show a great commitment to their communities.
BRUSSELS, IL
The Telegraph

Chili chowdown returns

ALTON - The 36th annual Chili Chowdown was presented Monday by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.  At noon the event was doing a steady business of both eat-in and carry out chili meals, with dinner serving planned 4:30-7 p.m. Monday.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
City
Medora, IL
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
The Telegraph

Volunteers needed at Piasa Bird Park

ALTON - Volunteers are needed to help to remove bush honeysuckle at Piasa Bird Park in Alton 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. A free lunch and the necessary tools will be provided to volunteers. The volunteer day is being hosted by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Community College Restoration Ecology program, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois and the City of Alton. This project is supported by Trees Forever.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark plans Ukrainian discussion Wednesday

GODFREY - On Wednesday, students at Lewis and Clark Community College will be invited to speak their minds about the current crisis in Ukraine. The Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers Give Back Team, Student Government Association and Student Activities are inviting team members and students to participate in a Rally for Ukraine: Standing with Ukraine for Peace. The students will gather noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in The Grove just outside The Commons. The event will be held in The Commons if there is inclement weather. LCCC faculty and team members are invited to speak, bring classes and participate. There will be an open mic for student speakers, sign-making, music and refreshments.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Gillespie teen finalist in safety video contest

GILLESPIE — Brynn Baker of Gillespie High School is one of three finalists in the seventh annual Drive Safe Chicago PSA Contest. Baker, 17, had her Drive Safety Chicago entry turned into a 30-second TV public service announcement as part of this year's competition. Other finalists are Theodore Biela, 18, of Chicago and Ransom True, 17, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
GILLESPIE, IL
The Telegraph

Concert set March 18 in Maryville

MARYVILLE — The Grand View University Choir will perform at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, 150 Wilma Dr., in Maryville at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 as part of its 10-day 2022 Spring Tour through Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Illinois.
MARYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Farm Bureau#Beef#Food Drink#Illinois Food Expo#Farm Market#Ss#Backwards Longhorn Meats#The Illinois Product Expo#Illinois Wine#Prairie Farms#Turasky Meats
The Telegraph

Party wagon raffle planned in Staunton

STAUNTON — The Elbon Shrine Club in Staunton is hosting a raffle to support its organization. The winner will receive a wagon filled with everything needed for a 4th of July blowout: beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, snacks, gift cards and more.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wooden railway coming to county this month

EDWARDSVILLE - Nickel Plate Station in Edwardsville will soon be home to a unique model train layout. Tom Stephenson, an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, will arrive in Edwardsville on March 23 to set up a new modular railway table he made specifically for the Edwardsville Children's Museum to be on display at Nickel Plate Station. The layout will be the centerpiece of the museum's new "All Aboard!" exhibit at Nickel Plate Station that also will feature other events March 25-27. The wooden railway table will also be at the 2022 National Train Show slated Aug. 12-14 at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

SIUE has White Coat ceremony for 32

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing on March 4 held a White Coat Ceremony for 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates. The registered nurses specialize in nurse anesthesia. Chosen from a competitive pool of more than 150 applicants, they will graduate in 2024 as the SON’s seventh cohort of doctorally-prepared nurse anesthesiologists.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Catfish anglers happy with Alton event

ALTON - Twisted Cat Outdoors owner and tournament director Alex Nagy couldn't believe how much the sport of fishing has grown in recent years. On Saturday, at the season-opener of the Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament in Alton, Nagy said the crowd was among the best turnouts he's had for the series' tournaments, now in its eighth year. "These people are so fired up and passionate about the sport," Nagy said. "It's awesome to watch."
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Telegraph

Flashing yellow arrows coming to Riverbend routes

GODFREY - Twelve flashing yellow yellow arrow traffic signals are scheduled to be installed along U.S. 67 from Illinois 140/Broadway Connector in Alton to U.S. 67 and Illinois 111/267 Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the yellow arrows are designed to improve safety and traffic flow. The area's first flashing yellow arrow signal was recently activated at the Walmart entrance on Godfrey Road and U.S. 67. Installation of all 12 planned flashing yellow arrow signals is expected to be completed in June. Temporary daytime lane closures will be required.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Solari named to Ameren Illinois post

COLLINSVILLE — Ameren Illinois has promoted Joseph Solari to vice president of Customer Experience. Solari will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mary Heger, senior vice president of customer experience. Heger will leave Ameren May 1 after 45 years in a variety of technology, financial, and customer experience leadership roles.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Corned beef dinners set in Gillespie

GILLESPIE — The United Methodist Women of Gillespie will hold their annual corned beef and cabbage on Saturday, March 12, with serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. The menu will be corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread, dessert and drink either as carryout or dine in. A free will offering will be accepted.
GILLESPIE, IL
The Telegraph

Buhrmester closes in Edwardsville after 85 years

EDWARDSVILLE - After more than 85 years in operation, Buhrmester Wallpaper & Paper closed its doors Monday for the final time on North Second Street in Edwardsville as one of the oldest independently-owned businesses in the city. "I feel so empty," said owner Ray Eberhart. "It is just time." Eberhart began his employment with Buhrmester as a teenager who needed an after-school job. He eventually took over the business and has kept it for over 30 years. Over the years, customers have commented on the personal service they have received from Eberhart and his employees. Though he wished to continue the legacy of the business, he said no one wanted to take it over.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
850
Followers
385
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy