Local treats featured at Illinois Food Expo

Odelehr’s Farm Market from Brussels will be at the Illinois Product Expo March 5-6 for the first time offering locally-produced apple and peach butters, jams and jellies, salsas and baked goods. (Odelehr’s Farm Market)

SPRINGFIELD — Two area businesses will be well represented at the annual Illinois Product Expo this weekend at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

SS Backwards Longhorn Meats from Medora in Macoupin County will be offering its grass-fed beef sticks that company owner Dara Simmons said are “the best you’ll ever taste, not greasy or over-seasoned like the ones you may have tasted before.”

SS Backwards Longhorn Meats has been coming to the Illinois Product Expo for ten years.

Odelehr’s Farm Market from the Calhoun County community of Brussels will be at the Illinois Product Expo for the first time. They will offer their locally-produced apple and peach butters, jams and jellies, salsas, and baked goods. Customer favorites include jalapeno jams and peach salsas made with Calhoun peaches.

“We are making a lot more stuff now and we’ve been wanting to do the Illinois Product Expo for a while,” said Sandi Odelehr, who owns the business with her husband Kenny.

The Illinois Product Expo will be held Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Admission is $5 per person, with those 10 and under admitted free.

For 23 years the Expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together to explore Illinois by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden, enjoying food demonstrations and stocking up on favorite Illinois products.

The Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Wine, FFA, Prairie Farms and Turasky Meats. For more information visit www.illinoisproductexpo.com