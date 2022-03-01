Stevens, Snoqualmie passes reopen following avalanche warnings

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened as of 5 p.m. Monday following a closure due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

Stevens Pass was also closed but reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle issued an avalanche warning that says heavy rain and snow along with rising temperatures and strong winds have created very dangerous conditions.

Avalanches may become very large and destructive, and run to valley bottoms.

Traffic on Interstate 90 to Snoqualmie Pass was stopped westbound near Ellensburg and eastbound at North Bend for several hours.

Preventive avalanche control work was completed Sunday afternoon, but heavy snowfall and continued avalanche danger caused the pass to close overnight.

U.S. Route 2 to Stevens Pass had been closed in both directions from milepost 58 near Scenic to milepost 64 near the summit.

Northwest Avalanche Center said there is high danger on the west slopes of the Washington Cascades from the Canadian border to the Columbia River, including Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes; also on the east slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border down to and including the I-90 corridor.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

