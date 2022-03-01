Residents push for Spring Hill downtown, consultant firm hired

In our region on the rise, with cranes and corporations moving in, it's refreshing to see small-town charm instead of rapid development. However, for one growing community, there's certain construction some neighbors want to see.

When you're in business, you want something that's going to catch someone's eye as they drive by. That's not a problem for Country Living Newbie Custom Decor in Spring Hill.

"We tell everyone, 'look for the big yellow house,'" said Bill Walsh, speaking in the midst of bright, bold outdoor decorations.

Walsh and Pam Jordan run the store. While they love their neighbors and Spring Hill, they do wish their community had something that so many surrounding cities have. Spring Hill doesn't have a downtown.

"It's what it needs!" said Walsh. "Spring Hill is growing in leaps in bounds."

According to the US Census, in 2010, there were about 30,000 people who lived in Spring Hill. Today that number's more than 50,000.

"I think it'd be nice to make it a destination," said Jordan. "It should be where you could centrally park, get some unique retail, some unique restaurants."

Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said it could be about to happen.

"We talked to citizens," Hagaman said. "We took a survey. Seventy-three percent of them said it is very important to them the city of Spring Hill has an identifiable downtown area. Spring Hill used to be a bedroom community, but it is not anymore."

A town center redevelopment committee is in place, while a vote has just taken place to have a consultant firm look at possibilities for a downtown. Under consideration for that downtown development is the area called Old Town where Country Living Newbie Custom Decore is located.

"We all want everyone to do well and succeed," said Jordan.

A place that's about catching attention hopes this will bring even more opportunity to catch it.

