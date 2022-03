It’s looking like Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will make its grand return soon. At least, that’s what Black Isle Studios is teasing!. On Tuesday, Black Isle Studios announced on Twitter that the re-release for Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will come out in 2022. No specific date was given, but the studio claims it’s coming “sooner than you think,” so hopefully, we’ll hear more concrete details shortly. In some follow-ups tweets, Black Isle Studios also confirmed that the game will come to consoles and PC and that the team is aiming for a simultaneous release across all platforms. There no confirmation on which consoles will get the game, other than Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO