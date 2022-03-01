2022 NFL Combine: 3 Seahawks Things To Watch For

Defying expectations, the Seahawks ran slightly fewer 12 and 13 personnel looks under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron (307) than with Brian Schottenheimer (318) the year prior. That means 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2021 featured only one or no tight ends. While that slim gap makes the difference more or less a wash, the fact that Waldron's unit not only failed to exceed Schottenheimer's by a considerable margin, but didn't even clear the threshold, came as a bit of a surprise.
