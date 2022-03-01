ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Combine: 3 Seahawks Things To Watch For

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week and the televised...

www.sacbee.com

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James’ 56-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers played an absolute thriller on Saturday night, capped off by 56-points from LeBron James. Steph Curry had a solid performance himself, but being on the losing end of LeBron's masterpiece, Curry paid respect. When...
Sacramento Bee

Von Miller Wants to Sign with Rams, But Cowboys Should Make a Call

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best linebackers in the league in last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons. But other than Parsons, there are questions surrounding that position group. Leighton Vander Esch is entering free agency, and the Cowboys have already declined the...
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Steelers most important free agency target isn’t a quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important free agency target is not a quarterback, but rather Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in his NFL free agency. Jensen has just completed his...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Tight End

Defying expectations, the Seahawks ran slightly fewer 12 and 13 personnel looks under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron (307) than with Brian Schottenheimer (318) the year prior. That means 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2021 featured only one or no tight ends. While that slim gap makes the difference more or less a wash, the fact that Waldron's unit not only failed to exceed Schottenheimer's by a considerable margin, but didn't even clear the threshold, came as a bit of a surprise.
NFL
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Frontrunner For Aaron Rodgers Trade

If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to be traded, there appears to be one potential frontrunner for a blockbuster move. There are a couple of teams reportedly in play for a Rodgers trade, though one has been standing out this entire time. The Denver Broncos have...
NFL

