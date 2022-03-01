ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Broad prevails in crucial ruling over CRISPR licensing

By Megan Molteni STAT,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnding the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle over who invented CRISPR, the US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Monday that the revolutionary genome editing technology belongs to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. The decision is a huge blow to the University of California and...

www.bostonglobe.com

