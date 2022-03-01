Loveland police chief accepts new position in Arizona

LOVELAND, Colo. — The beleaguered chief of the Loveland Police Department is moving on.

In a news release issued Monday, the City of Loveland announced Chief Bob Ticer is leaving to Prescott, Arizona after he accepted a position to serve as chief for the Arizona city’s police department.

Ticer has led the Loveland Police Department for six years, but he and his department have been under scrutiny recently after the 2020 violent arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner who has dementia .

The City of Loveland and the LPD are working on transition plans which will include announcing an acting police chief and identifying a third-party recruitment firm to assist with the hiring process to replace Ticer, the city said in the release.

Ticer issued a statement Tuesday saying he was proud of the successes during his time as chief, including building the Northern Colorado Regional Law Enforcement Training Center and completing the Combined Regional Information Systems Project.

"I wish to thank the community and professional members of Loveland PD who focused on our mission to reduce crime and increase traffic safety through a smart data driven approach. This philosophy allowed our agency, working together with the community, to significantly decrease crimes and traffic crashes in Loveland, which was a top priority. For that I am most grateful and proud of," Ticer said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the dedicated and professional men and women of the Prescott Valley Police Department and working hard to ensure we have strong relations with the community as we work to reduce crime and improve traffic safety there."

