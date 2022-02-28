SpaceX Florida - Overall (Roberts Road to 39A and LC-49)

Nasa has set a date in mid-March for the last major test of its massive Moon rocket for its first orbital test flight, although the space agency has yet to firm up the date of the launch itself.In a Thursday afternoon teleconference, Nasa officials discussed the upcoming “wet dress rehearsal” for the Space Launch System, or SLS, the largest rocket Nasa has constructed since the Saturn V of the Apollo program. They also discussed potential launch windows for its first test flight, and acknowledging Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noted that none of the rocket’s essential components are sourced from either...
