Florida State

SpaceX Florida - Overall (Roberts Road to 39A and LC-49)

 2 days ago

...Cape factory online is late 2024 earliest. I can bet you'll be surprised in the next...

WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Seattle Times

The rocket that will crash into the moon is probably from China, not SpaceX, NASA says

A piece of space junk on a collision course with the moon initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket is now believed to be a booster tied to China’s lunar program. The rocket part probably launched into space seven years ago, NASA said Wednesday, explaining that the agency identified the booster after analyzing the object’s orbits between 2016 and 2017.
LiveScience

When a rogue rocket hits the moon March 4, NASA orbiter will hunt for its crater grave

A doomed rocket stage that's expected to crash into the moon on March 4 will do so out of view of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The collision is set to take place on the far side of the moon, out of range of Earthbound telescopes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) does have the ability to observe the lunar far side, but it won't be within view of the expected impact zone when the event happens, NASA told Space.com. However, a potential follow-up set of observations is in the works.
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
AccuWeather

NASA plans mid-March test for SLS moon rocket's first flight

NASA officials stated that the space agency is making progress toward a crucial mid-March test of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era. ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24 (UPI) -- NASA officials said Thursday the space agency is making progress toward a crucial test in mid-March of the first moon rocket since the Apollo-era but the agency did not set a new launch date for the first lunar mission.
The Independent

Nasa sets date for final test of Moon rocket, expects no problems due to war in Ukraine

Nasa has set a date in mid-March for the last major test of its massive Moon rocket for its first orbital test flight, although the space agency has yet to firm up the date of the launch itself.In a Thursday afternoon teleconference, Nasa officials discussed the upcoming “wet dress rehearsal” for the Space Launch System, or SLS, the largest rocket Nasa has constructed since the Saturn V of the Apollo program. They also discussed potential launch windows for its first test flight, and acknowledging Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noted that none of the rocket’s essential components are sourced from either...
