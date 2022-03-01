ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Carolina Gov. Cooper announces state-level sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcUrg_0eRpvy7W00

RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that will enforce sanctions in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Executive Order No. 251 directs state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

﻿“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

According to Gov. Cooper's office, the order covers all state government agencies and departments over which the governor has executive authority, as well as state entities for which he appoints the chief executive or a majority of the board members.

Other state entities and local governments in North Carolina are strongly encouraged to adopt similar policies, including divesting from Russian assets to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities.

This order includes, but is not limited to:

  • Alcohol Sales : The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.
  • Purchase & Contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.

﻿Currently available information from the North Carolina ABC Commission suggests that three alcohol brands – Hammer & Sickle, Beluga and Russian Standard – would be subject to this order.

Click here to read Executive Order No. 251.

Related: Virginia ABC removes 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands after Gov. Youngkin calls for 'decisive action' supporting Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Panhandle Post

South Dakota House Republican: Noem's conduct 'unacceptable'

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House Republican has introduced a resolution calling Gov. Kristi Noem’s alleged involvement in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license from a state agency “unacceptable” and “injurious.”. Republican Rep. John Mills says he brought the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama would put Republicans 'in a very difficult position' if she ran for president because she is 'popular AND immune to criticism', former Trump aide warns

A former Trump administration official this weekend floated the possibility of Michelle Obama succeeding President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee, warning that the former first lady would be a formidable opponent to the GOP. 'If [Democrats] were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Raleigh North Carolina#Russian Entities#Hammer Sickle#Russian Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
KELOLAND TV

Legal marijuana bill passes Senate committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The full South Dakota Senate will discuss whether recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 should be legal. Senate Bill 3, called “an act to provide for the use and regulated sale of marijuana,” passed the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee 5-3. The bill contains 48 sections in 30 pages to regulate marijuana in the state and came with support from lawmakers on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy