Hospitals have begun calling patients back for operations and procedures that were delayed as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases, sometimes more than once. Providence hospitals in Spokane delayed more than 600 operations and procedures due to the omicron wave and thousands due to the delta wave last fall. Many orthopedic procedures, like knee and hip replacements or spine surgeries have been delayed more than once due to COVID-19.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO