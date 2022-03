Click here to read the full article. The current supply chain disruptions have forced many brands to learn more about the context of their own Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, identify the needs of all the stakeholders they interact with and discover the gaps in where their platforms may fall short. If there is one thing that brands have sorely needed in this strenuous supply chain environment, it’s the ability to be resilient so that if shipments don’t go as planned or consumer demand rapidly changes, they can quickly pivot to new opportunities. Supply chain software provider Topo Solutions wants to...

SOFTWARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO