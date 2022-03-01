ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Wang on Adverse Effects of BTK Inhibitors in MCL

By Michael Wang, MD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Michael Wang, MD, discusses adverse effects associated with BTK inhibitors in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Michael Wang, MD, professor, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, founding and current director, Mantle Cell Lymphoma Program...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Identification of Nanog as a novel inhibitor of Rad51

To develop inhibitors targeting DNA damage repair pathways is important to improve the effectiveness of chemo- and radiotherapy for cancer patients. Rad51 mediates homologous recombination (HR) repair of DNA damages. It is widely overexpressed in human cancers and overwhelms chemo- and radiotherapy-generated DNA damages through enhancing HR repair signaling, preventing damage-caused cancer cell death. Therefore, to identify inhibitors of Rad51 is important to achieve effective treatment of cancers. Transcription factor Nanog is a core regulator of embryonic stem (ES) cells for its indispensable role in stemness maintenance. In this study, we identified Nanog as a novel inhibitor of Rad51. It interacts with Rad51 and inhibits Rad51-mediated HR repair of DNA damage through its C/CD2 domain. Moreover, Rad51 inhibition can be achieved by nanoscale material- or cell-penetrating peptide (CPP)-mediated direct delivery of Nanog-C/CD2 peptides into somatic cancer cells. Furthermore, we revealed that Nanog suppresses the binding of Rad51 to single-stranded DNAs to stall the HR repair signaling. This study provides explanation for the high Î³H2AX level in unperturbed ES cells and early embryos, and suggests Nanog-C/CD2 as a promising drug candidate applied to Rad51-related basic research and therapeutic application studies.
CANCER
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: This common steroid can have a big effect on blood sugar

Dear Dr. Roach: My son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2020. We recently learned on our own that prednisone greatly affects blood sugar. This needs to be more common knowledge. We found this out when my son's blood sugar was averaging 250 a day, 100 more than usual. We called his endocrinologist, who temporarily increased his pump dosage.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Adverse Childhood Experiences and Nightmares

Nightmares are a common complaint among survivors of adverse childhood experiences. Nightmares can lead to many more problems than just disruptions in sleep. The principle of reconsolidation provides a clue to reducing or eliminating nightmares. Are you a survivor of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) who has frequent, disturbing nightmares? Know...
KIDS
Nature.com

Activation of RAS/MAPK pathway confers MCL-1 mediated acquired resistance to BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax in acute myeloid leukemia

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. Despite high initial response rates, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treated with the BCL-2"“selective inhibitor venetoclax (VEN) alone or in combinations commonly acquires resistance. We performed gene/protein expression, metabolomic and methylation analyses of isogenic AML cell lines sensitive or resistant to VEN, and identified the activation of RAS/MAPK pathway, leading to increased stability and higher levels of MCL-1 protein, as a major acquired mechanism of VEN resistance. MCL-1 sustained survival and maintained mitochondrial respiration in VEN-RE cells, which had impaired electron transport chain (ETC) complex II activity, and MCL-1 silencing or pharmacologic inhibition restored VEN sensitivity. In support of the importance of RAS/MAPK activation, we found by single-cell DNA sequencing rapid clonal selection of RAS-mutated clones in AML patients treated with VEN-containing regimens. In summary, these findings establish RAS/MAPK/MCL-1 and mitochondrial fitness as key survival mechanisms of VEN-RE AML and provide the rationale for combinatorial strategies effectively targeting these pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl#Inhibitors#Adverse Effects#Stem Cell#Md#Btk#Ae
Herald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: The effectiveness of vaccines is complicated

Dear Dr. Roach: I was wondering if you could explain why some vaccinations seem to completely protect against a disease, while others do not. For example, smallpox was completely eradicated by vaccination, and the hepatitis B vaccine is good for life and 98% to 100% effective, according to the World Health Organization. Yet we need to have the flu vaccine each year. I understand that is partly due to different strains of flu that come through, and of course we have the coronavirus vaccine, which ... I hope you can see where this question is going. I think an understanding of the vaccines we have and how they work would be extremely beneficial to all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

The Consumer’s Guide to JAK Inhibitors for Psoriatic Arthritis

Everything you need to know about the newest FDA-approved treatment for psoriatic arthritis. T here are many different treatment options for psoriatic arthritis, and since everyone is unique, some will work better for you than others. The newest class of drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

Effects of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors on the incidence of unplanned dialysis

Unplanned dialysis initiation is associated with poor outcomes. It is controversial whether patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) should receive renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitor therapy. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of RAS inhibitor therapy in patients with advanced CKD on the incidence of unplanned dialysis initiation. This single-center, retrospective study included patients who started maintenance dialysis at our hospital between April 2014 and March 2021. Patients who initiated dialysis within 6 months of nephrology referral or after kidney transplant were excluded. Among 334 patients (aged 70.0 [59.0"“79.0] years; 28.4% women), 186 (55.7%) and 148 (44.3%) had planned and unplanned dialysis initiation, respectively. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that the use of RAS inhibitors was significantly associated with a lower incidence of unplanned dialysis initiation (odds ratio [OR], 0.36; P"‰<"‰0.01). Female sex (OR, 0.41; P"‰<"‰0.05), use of potassium binders (OR, 0.28; P"‰<"‰0.001), earlier referral to nephrology (OR, 0.39; P"‰<"‰0.01), and earlier discussion of renal replacement therapy (OR, 0.33; P"‰<"‰0.001) were also significantly associated with a lower incidence, whereas older age (OR, 1.28; P"‰<"‰0.05), higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (OR, 1.24; P"‰<"‰0.05), and faster decline in kidney function (OR, 1.29; P"‰<"‰0.01) were associated with a higher risk of unplanned dialysis initiation. RAS inhibitor therapy in patients with advanced CKD is associated with a lower risk of unplanned dialysis initiation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Freethink

New antidepressant helps patients in just three days

A new antidepressant appears to provide faster relief to people suffering major depressive disorder (MDD), according to a new study. If approved by the FDA, the drug could be combined with standard treatments in the short term to quickly reduce patients’ symptoms and stabilize their mental health. Why it...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy