Filmmaker Geeta Malik Used Life Experiences for ‘India Sweets and Spices’

By Shalini Dore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-director Geeta Malik’s “India Sweets and Spices” is set in the milieu of the Indian community in a New Jersey suburb, where the wealthy families with their weekend parties look down on the working-class fellow South Asians. The pic opened at Tribeca last year and played in theaters and will be...

