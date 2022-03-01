ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Joe Nelson
Whittier Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday, Feb. 28, it will hear oral arguments in a case challenging a 44-year-old law that gives preference to placing American Indian children in state foster care with American Indian adoptive families. A ruling could determine the fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act,...

www.whittierdailynews.com

The Independent

Supreme Court to hear case against Colorado’s LGBT+ protections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed its latest victory to the right by agreeing to take a case against Colorado’s LGBT+ anti-discrimination law.The Court announced that it would hear a case against a state law prohibiting businesses from refusing service to LGBT+ persons on the basis of religious objections filed by a website developer who specialises in online wedding announcement sites who does not wish to serve same-sex couples.The case follows a narrowly-written 7-2 decision in 2018 in favour of a baker who wished to refuse service to same-sex couples who challenged the same law. The specifics in that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case that presents the most significant legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act since it was passed in 1978. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Designed to stifle Native American votes’: Indigenous tribes sue to block North Dakota gerrymandering

Two Native American tribes and tribal members have sued North Dakota’s principal election official over newly drawn political boundaries they argue illegally dilute votes from Indigenous communities.The lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month alleges that the map – approved by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by GOP Governor Doug Burgum last fall – “guarantees voters living on these two tribal reservations face a no-win scenario before each election even begins”, according to plaintiff Zachery S King with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.The Turtle Mountain Band and Spirit Lake Tribe allege...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Did Justice Breyer Reveal How the Supreme Court Will Decide a Pending Case?

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Arizona v. San Francisco, which in which the Court will decide whether states with interests should be permitted to intervene to defend a regulation (in this case, the so-called "Public Charge" rule) when the United States ceases to defend it, pending the development of a new regulation reflecting the current Administration's views.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE

