ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Know your onions: US customs find $3m of meth disguised as veg

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmugglers disguised $3 million of methamphetamine as onions and tried to get the drugs into the United States in a shipment of vegetables, customs officers said. A trailer loaded with the pungent bulbs was stopped as it crossed from Mexico when a drug...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#3m#Veg#Onion#Drugs#Methampetamine#Cbp
Daily Mail

No second amendment here! American passenger is arrested after allegedly trying to take a loaded pistol through an airport in his hand luggage - and faces 22 years in jail

A US man will face court in Sydney after authorities allegedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at Sydney International Airport during a security screening. The Australian Federal Police says officers were called after a security worker monitoring an x-ray machine saw what they suspected to be a firearm in the 47-year-old man's carry-on baggage on Sunday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KEYT

Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer’s inspection at federal facility in San Diego. A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer’s shipment of onions on Sunday and officers found nearly 1,200 small packages of meth. The agency announced the seizure Friday in a news release. The 46-year-old driver, a Mexican national who was not named, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt at the Otay Mesa port-of-entry commercial vehicle facility. The packages of meth were shaped into small globes with a white covering and meant to blend into the onions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Russian Tank Blows Up Civilian Car, Kills Elderly Couple

A Russian tank absolutely obliterated a civilian vehicle by opening fire -- killing an elderly couple inside who appeared to be trying to flee. This went down Tuesday in the town of Makariv, just outside of Kyiv. As you know, that area has been under siege for days ... and people are attempting to get out any way they can, but many are still being targeted by Putin.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Girl found in ‘shock collar’ in New Jersey

Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Witness LA

In Wrongful Death Settlement, Family of Shaylene Graves Will Get $3.5 Million and a Platform to Urge CA’s Prison Officials to Implement Policies That Better Protect Women in Custody

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will pay $3.5 million to the family of Shaylene Graves, a 26-year-old mother killed in a women’s prison in Chino. In the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, guards at the California Institution for Women (CIW), found 26-year-old Shaylene Graves...
CHINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy