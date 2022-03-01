How to watch Baylor vs. Texas, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball
The Baylor Bears will meet the Texas Longhorns in college basketball action on Monday night from the Frank Erwin Center.
Baylor is coming off an 80-70 win over Kansas on Saturday to improve their record to 24-5 on the season. As for Texas, they come into tonight’s matchup with a 21-8 record after knocking off West Virginia in their last game.
This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.
#3 Baylor vs. #21 Texas
- When: Monday, February 28
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Baylor (-1.5) vs. Texas
O/U: 134.5
