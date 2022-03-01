ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baylor Bears will meet the Texas Longhorns in college basketball action on Monday night from the Frank Erwin Center.

Baylor is coming off an 80-70 win over Kansas on Saturday to improve their record to 24-5 on the season. As for Texas, they come into tonight’s matchup with a 21-8 record after knocking off West Virginia in their last game.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#3 Baylor vs. #21 Texas

  • When: Monday, February 28
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Baylor (-1.5) vs. Texas

O/U: 134.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

