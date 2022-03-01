ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Neighborhood near Desert Oasis sees huge bulk trash buildup

By Sally Jaramillo
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwKMD_0eRpuPJa00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A neighborhood near Desert Oasis High School near Rainbow and Cactus is noticing a big build up of trash in the area.

Tires, patio furniture, shopping carts, and even dressers have been found in the piles of trash.

8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo spoke to some who live near the high school, who said that it’s time to do something so that nobody gets hurt.

“You know, when I was younger there were a lot more empty spaces, so we used to go out with our bicycles and dirt bikes,” said Rob Pistone, who has lived in Las Vegas all his life. “You realize the town is growing, but you know some of this space is being littered and it’s, you know, I think it’s our community duty to make sure that we keep the town looking nice, especially these natural areas.”

Pistone said he visits the area from time to time and likes to walk around the empty land space, though it’s heartbreaking to see the bulk trash.

“We all have the same duty as citizens of Las Vegas to keep our desert and everything looking clean, there’s just no excuse for it,” Pistone said.

Monica Gresser has lived in Las Vegas for 21 years and lives a quarter mile away from Desert Oasis High School, and said the amount of trash keeps increasing each day.

“Gradually over the years every now and then, you see furniture and then you’d see landscaping trees,” Gresser said. “More recently, there’s been tires.”

Gresser said that over time, it’s only become harder for pets, children, and people who walk in the area.

“Put it out for Republic Services to pick up on bulk day because we have that, and it’s two a month, and it would be much better for the rest of us than having to see the trash out in our neighborhoods,” Gresser continued.

8 News Now reached out to Republic Services, who said they pick up bulk trash every two weeks and encouraged people to go to their website to find the nearest public dumping location.

Las Vegas Community Relations manager Jeremy Walters told 8 News Now that “Residents living in single family homes are offered regular bulk collection services every other week. We encourage residents to visit our website to view the most accurate information regarding their schedule.”

You can report illegal dumping through this link . To find the nearest public dumping location and hours of operation, follow this link . You can also access curbside bulky waste guidelines here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

The Solidarity Fridge holds Las Vegas community garden initiative

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — The Solidarity Fridge and Nevada Plants held a tree planting event Sunday in the east valley to help supply food to underserved communities. The event also included sharing seeds, building raised beds, and learning compost methods. The goal of the Solidarity Fridge, a community based food pantry, is to address food […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Fire closes La Bonita market near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to fire at a local La Bonita market on East Ogden Avenue Sunday. The fire department was able to safely extinguish the flames, with no injuries being reported. The fire appeared to have started in the produce department of the store, however, the cause remains […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas non-profit aims for more inclusive community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friendship Circle of Las Vegas held its annual event Sunday to help create a more inclusive community. The non-profit pairs teens and young adult volunteers with other youth who have a disability. Through shared experiences, their bonds form. Rabbi Levi Harlig, of Friendship Circle, said “we’ve doubled in size compared to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Las Vegas Prom Closet returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— After a two-year hiatus, Project 150’s Las Vegas prom closet has returned. Local high schoolers had the opportunity on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick out free prom outfits. Both girls and boys got to take their pick out of thousands of gently used dresses, tuxedos, suits, and accessories. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Touring musician’s equipment trailer stolen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trailer carrying thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment belonging to a Grammy-award-winning Louisiana musician was stolen from the parking lot of Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall. Musician Terrance Simien from Louisiana was performing in Las Vegas the last week of February when all his equipment was stolen one […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Retro Toys and Cool Collectibles

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It’s a big weekend for retro toys in Las Vegas, the Diecast Super Con and on Sunday The Toy and Comic show are happening at the Plaza Hotel. Expert and owner of the Toy Shack, Johnny Jimenez joined us to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Oasis High School#Republic Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
8 News Now

Feed Your Soul & Your Belly

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Located at the heart of Arts District, Soulbelly BBQ hosts weekend brunch to feed your soul and your belly. Bruce Kalman owner and Chef of Soulbelly tells us all about their restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ukrainian support rally held in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A peaceful rally in support of Ukraine’s ongoing defiance against Russia was held at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday. The rally was organized by renowned figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, Oksana Baiul-Farina. Baiul-Farina, who now lives in Las Vegas, was born in Dnipro, Ukraine. She said in an interview with […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy