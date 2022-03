A local restaurant worker was fired from his job Monday after he identified a Coral Springs Police Officer as a “PIG” on his purchase receipt, the officer’s union said. “Today, a Coral Springs police officer in uniform ordered his lunch at a local restaurant,” Coral Springs Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 said in posts on Twitter and Facebook. “When he looked at his receipt, he saw the name on the order said ‘PIG.’ The officer confronted the cashier who reiterated his disdain for law enforcement, at which time management became aware of the issue.”

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO