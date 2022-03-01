ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

 6 days ago
The San Diego State Aztecs will meet the Wyoming Cowboys in college basketball on Monday night from the Arena-Auditorium. San Diego State is coming off a 77-52 win over San Jose to improve their record to 18-7 while Wyoming comes into tonight with a 23-5 record after knocking off Nevada 74-61.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

San Diego State vs. Wyoming

  • When: Monday, February 28
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBSSN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

San Diego State (-1.5) vs. Wyoming

O/U: 128.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

