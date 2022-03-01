How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The San Diego State Aztecs will meet the Wyoming Cowboys in college basketball on Monday night from the Arena-Auditorium. San Diego State is coming off a 77-52 win over San Jose to improve their record to 18-7 while Wyoming comes into tonight with a 23-5 record after knocking off Nevada 74-61.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

San Diego State vs. Wyoming

When: Monday, February 28

Monday, February 28 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

San Diego State (-1.5) vs. Wyoming

O/U: 128.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.