Proposals Sought for BIPOC Generational Wealth Research and Analysis

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is seeking a qualified consultant or consultant team to provide research, analysis, and expertise in support of developing coordinated municipal strategies that address intergenerational wealth gaps and historic underinvestment in Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The Consultant will have demonstrated knowledge, expertise, and relationships in this and related topics including community wealth-building and inclusive, equitable economies.

The role of the Consultant will be to conduct research, analysis, and distillation of the most effective intergenerational wealth-building strategies employed in cities across the nation and produce a report and presentation of findings and recommendations to guide the work of the City’s Interdepartmental Team (IDT) on Generational Wealth.

Scope of Work:

Work with DON and the City’s Generational Wealth IDT to identify focus areas for research and analysis of wealth-building strategies that have been used in other municipalities to close racialized wealth gaps AND local histories that can bring understanding to how racialized wealth gaps have impacted our City’s development.

Use a racial equity framework to conduct research and analysis of wealth building strategies, centering the experiences of BIPOC communities and assessing benefits and burdens to communities of color.

Outline the barriers and opportunities particular to the Seattle Metropolitan Area that inform and could impact Seattle’s approach to (and success in) building intergenerational and community wealth.

To the degree possible by the available research, incorporate findings on the efficacy of particular wealth building strategies for specific demographic groups, recognizing the diversity within and among BIPOC-identifying communities.

The consultant must be available to commence work on this project by April 2022 and commit through October 2022. Available funding for this contract shall not exceed $60,000.

Proposals are due on March 10, 2022, by 5:00pm.

View the full RFP packet for more detailed information..

For questions, email Jackie.Mena@seattle.gov.

The consultant is bound to laws and ordinances regarding equal employment opportunity.