ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

These are the 3 most stolen vehicles in Fresno County

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgubk_0eRpt49100

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the top three most stolen vehicles in the county in 2021.

The 2021 data shows that the top three vehicles are pre-2000 Honda Civics, pre-2000 Honda Accords, and 1998 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks.

The numbers match up with state-wide figures released by the CHP for vehicle thefts for the previous year. According to the California Highway Patrol, 180,939 vehicles were stolen in 2020 – an almost 20% increase from the previous year’s total.

The top three cars stolen were all Honda Civics. At the top from the 2000 model year Civic, at second was the 1998 model year Civic, and third was the 1999 model year Civic. The top three stolen trucks were the 2001 model year Chevrolet Silverado, the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, and the 2000 Honda CRV.

The CHP data also shows that Central Valley counties (Kern, Fresno, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Merced, Madera, and Kings) accounted for just over 12% of all of California’s vehicle thefts. However, 52.2% of the recorded thefts were in Southern California.

For the third year in a row, state data ranks the 2000 and 1998 model year Honda Civic as the two most stolen cars in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

Related
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in fatal crop-dusting helicopter crash near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the preliminary report as part of the investigation into a crop-dusting helicopter crash that left a pilot dead near Coalinga last month. Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, the National Transportation Safety Board says a Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed near Sonoma and Chandler avenues, just outside Coalinga. […]
COALINGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madera, CA
City
Tulare, CA
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
Merced, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Cars
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Chevrolet#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Arsonist sets 4 fires in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four fires were started Friday morning in Visalia, and investigators need help finding the person they say is responsible. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a fire at a tire store on Mineral King Avenue in Visalia. When first responders arrived they found a pile of […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

19 children hurt in crash into Shasta County preschool

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital but nobody was reported killed, police said. The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. The vehicle, which appeared to be a Suzuki sport […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
YourCentralValley.com

This construction device is known as a ‘Fresno’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A device that began its life in Fresno County is now the foundation of almost all modern construction projects. According to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Fresno Scraper dates back to 1883 when a Scottish immigrant by the name of James Porteous came up with a device that was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy