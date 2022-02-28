ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘France’ and ‘No Exit’ Keep You On Your Toes

By Blake Peterson
southsoundmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance de Meurs (Léa Seydoux) is one of the most famous TV journalists in the country with which she shares a name. By now she’s used to wild-eyed fans swarming her for autographs and selfies when not exclaiming how much they love her; she can’t so much as visit the suburbs...

www.southsoundmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield – deep emotions

Julia Armfield’s first book, a collection of stories called Salt Slow, set out a method. Choose a quotidian phenomenon – problem skin, say, or sleeplessness – and use it as a foundation stone for relentlessly logical, haunted edifices reminiscent of the contemporary gothic of Mariana Enríquez or Guadalupe Nettel. So a convent schoolgirl with problem skin, always shedding and peeling, undergoes a metamorphosis; or a town fills with Sleeps, each having stepped out of its owner “like a passenger from a railway carriage”. It is tricky to describe what happens without giving away the endings – which, when you become used to her method, are often prefigured in the beginnings, and in the classical tales her literalism both defamiliarises and renews: wolf-siblings, maenads, a gorgon. The effect is only heightened by a deliberate, vivid realism of place (Newport, Manchester, Glasgow; rented flats, bars in university towns) and a discerning interest in the shifting power structures of relationships.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reuters

Remember LimeWire? Shuttered file-sharing service is back with NFTs

STOCKHOLM/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - File-sharing service LimeWire, which shut down in 2011 under fire from the music industry, is making a comeback as a digital collectibles marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focusing on music. Launched in 2000, LimeWire became the world's biggest outlet for people to share music,...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy