ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Atea Pharma stock jumps as earnings rise, potential COVID-19 therapy advances

By Stephen Nakrosis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. were trading over 18% higher in the after-hours market Monday, following the company’s release of fourth-quarter financial results and news of upcoming drug trials.

At 6:04 p.m. ET, the company’s shares

AVIR,

+1.24%

were trading 18.3% higher, at $7.50 per share. The stock finished the regular session with a 0.47% loss, closing at $6.34.

After the bell, Atea reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $192.2 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $48.6 million.

The company said it was progressing to a Phase 2 combination clinical trial of bemnifosbuvir as part of a combination therapy for Covid-19 in the second half of this year. Atea also said it was initiating a Phase 2 combination clinical trial of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for hepatitis C virus in the second half of this year. Also, the company said it is advancing AT-752 as a potential first antiviral treatment for dengue fever in a Phase 2 program in the first half of this year.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.12% dropped 0.12% to $838.29 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.66%. falling 1.66% to 13,313.44 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. falling 0.53% to 33,614.80. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.84% shed 1.84% to $163.17 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. falling 1.66% to 13,313.44 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. falling 0.53% to 33,614.80. This was the stock's second...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Marathon Oil's stock jumps toward 3 1/2-year high as oil prices extend surge, and after credit rating upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Corp. MRO, +4.02% powered up 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday toward a 3 1/2-year high, as the oil and gas exploration and production company benefited from the spike up in oil prices to a 14-year high, and as the company's credit rating was put in position to be lifted out of "junk" territory. Continuous crude oil futures shot up 7.3% to $115.51, the highest price seen since September 2008 as Russia's war on Ukraine intensified. Separately, Moody's Investors Service raised Marathon Oil's Corporate Family Rating to Ba1, which is one notch below investment grade, from Ba2. The outlook for the rating remains "positive," which makes the next rating move most likely to be another upgrade if the company remains focused on debt reduction. "Occidental Petroleum generated increasingly higher earnings in 2021 as oil and gas prices rose, and significantly reduced its leverage by applying free cash flow and asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction," said Moody's analyst James Wilkins. Marathon's stock, which is on track for the highest close since Oct. 3, 2018, has soared 53.3% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pharmaceuticals#Hepatitis C Virus#Stock#Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc#Avir#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
MarketWatch

Gildan stock rises after earnings beat, dividend raised

Gildan Activewear Inc. shares rose 4.8% in early Wednesday trading after the athletic clothing company reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend. Net income totaled $173.9 million, or 89 cents per share, up from $67.4 million, or 34 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 76 cents exceeded the FactSet consensus of 60 cents. Sales of $784.3 million were up from $690.2 million and was well ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. Gildan raised its quarterly dividend 10% to 16.9 cents per share, payable on April 11 to shareholders of record as of March 17. The Gildan board has expanded to 11 with the addition of Dhaval Buch, senior advisor for Blackstone Private Equity and Mahindra Group, an India-based company specializing in the automobile, farm and finance industries. Over the next three years, Gildan expects sales at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the range of 7% to 10%. Gildan stock has soared 51.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 11.8%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ocugen's stock jumps 4% after saying FDA lifted hold on trial for experimental COVID-19 shot

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, +4.73% gained 4.7% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold for the COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. The vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, and Ocugen said it expects to start "this immuno-bridging and broadening clinical trial as soon as possible." Ocugen's stock has tumbled 61.8% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Moderna Rallies After Q4 Earnings: What 2 Analysts Have To Say About COVID-19 Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and announced a slight upward revision to its vaccine sales forecast for 2022. The company also announced a $3-billion stock buyback. The stock rallied 15.1% in Thursday's trading session. Here's what two analysts had to say about the earnings results. The...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: ETSY, SQ jump on earnings reports; ZS, INTU slide

The aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to reverberate on Wall Street during Friday's pre-market action, as investors wondered where the market would go following Thursday's volatile session. In terms of single-stock stories, earning news provided the main theme before the opening bell. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Block (NYSE:SQ) both...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock rises 9% after earnings and forecast beat expectations

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rose more than 9% in after-hours trading after the data services company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, released guidance ahead of expectations and launched a new buyback program. Pure Storage. PSTG,. +0.06%. reported fourth-quarter revenue of $708.6 million, up from $502.7 million a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

110K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy