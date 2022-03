Gov. Charlie Baker is slamming the Legislature’s decision to vote down a guardrail to a bill that would give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. “One of the things that Brad Jones, who’s the Republican Minority rep in the House, proposed during the House budget debate was to give the registry, give the town clerks, the authority to talk to the registry to determine if somebody … is eligible to vote, and that was voted down. That bothered me a lot,” Baker said Thursday on “Boston Public Radio.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO